LendingQB, a provider of lean lending loan origination technology solutions, and BeSmartee, a leading online mortgage automation company, will hold a webinar covering how point-of-sale applications can improve experiences for consumer and mortgage lenders on March 15, 2017 at 11 am PST.

Webinar attendees can expect to hear how an effective point-of-sale solution accelerates loan closing while delivering an immersive experience for the borrower and loan officer alike. Deep integration between the POS and LOS allows borrowers to leverage advanced tools such as AUS, loan pricing and instant disclosures without risking data or workflow integrity.

“As the POS is the key consumer-facing component to any LOS, it is essential that it fosters a customer experience consumers demand, while making the job of the loan officer easier,” said Tim Nguyen, Co-Founder and CEO of BeSmartee. “It is not enough to simply provide a better consumer experience while taking hits to operational efficiency. Why take two steps forward only to then take two steps back? When lenders integrate a POS that streamlines the communications between the POS and LOS, the overall loan process is expedited in a manner that saves lenders time and cost. A true win-win.”

“Understanding the value of deeply integrating a well-designed point-of-sale solution is paramount to the success of any mortgage lender,” said Tim Nguyen, President of LendingQB. “This webinar provides an insider’s look at how a POS and an LOS can partner together to transform the online lending experience for borrowers and lenders in a meaningful way. Our goal is to provide lenders with information they can use to help them select the best POS for their needs.”

For more information and to register for the free webinar, please visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3536646601721044993

About LendingQB

LendingQB is a provider of Lean Lending solutions. The Lean Lending solution consists of a 100 percent web browser-based, end-to-end loan residential mortgage origination system, best of breed integrations with key industry partners and ‘adoptimization’ services that result in faster cycle times and lower costs per loan. For more information, please call 888.285.3912 or visit http://www.lendingqb.com.

About BeSmartee

BeSmartee, Inc. has developed a best of breed mortgage origination technology, enabling lenders to compliantly take their borrowers from the initial contact into Underwriting in 20 minutes with a complete application, credit report, income/asset documentation, eSigned/eDelivered disclosures and paid appraisal. Founded in 2008 with headquarters in Huntington Beach, Calif., the BeSmartee, Inc. team has worked on the front and back-end of mortgage originations for over a decade, using their knowledge and experience to shift the paradigm and develop a truly unrivaled experience with an array of tools and features catering to the specific needs of mortgage lenders and their borrowers.

For more information on how BeSmartee's Smart Mortgage can reduce the mortgage process by up to two weeks, visit http://www.besmartee.com.

