Integrated Service Solutions, Inc. (the Company) announced today that they expanded their scope of accreditation by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) for low temperature Dew Point Calibrations. The expanded scope now includes dew point calibrations. The full ranges include -95 to 60°C FP/DP.

As an industry-leading service provider, the Company invested the time and resources to expand their accreditation to include dew point to meet the requirements of specific customers. The new test equipment is a two-temperature, two-pressure low humidity generator that operates over the range of -95°C to +10°C FP/DP with an accuracy of +/-0.1C FP/DP with the lowest uncertainty of +/-0.19°C FP/DP. This same model is the one that manufacturers use for their original factory calibrations of dew point equipment.

“Investing in the equipment and expanding the scope to deliver A2LA 17025 accredited dew point calibrations demonstrates our technical competence and gives our clients a clear differentiator in their service provider,” said Joe Uricchio, President and CEO.

“This specialized equipment complements other standards for temperature and humidity equipment in our Metrology Lab. Adding this provides our customers with a much faster turnaround time of about two weeks compared to the industry norm of up to 13 weeks and our calibration is now A2LA 17025 accredited, added Uricchio.”

Laboratories use ISO/IEC 17025 to implement a quality system aimed at improving their ability to consistently produce valid results and since the standard is about competence, accreditation is a formal recognition of that competence.

Integrated Service Solutions, Inc. has held A2LA 17025 accreditation for specific calibrations since 2007.

Accreditation by nationally recognized organizations provides customers with confidence in calibration reports and traceability. In addition, an unbiased assessment of a laboratory’s standards and procedures provides an impartial viewpoint as to how a laboratory functions. Integrated Service Solutions, Inc. certificate and scope of accreditation may be viewed at: http://www.a2la.org/scopepdf/2551-01.pdf

About Integrated Service Solutions, Inc.

Privately-owned, ISO 9001:2008 registered and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited, the company, founded in 1998, is a nationwide service provider specializing in providing equipment calibration and preventive maintenance services to nearly 1,000 regulated businesses. Recognized for longevity in the industry, Integrated Service Solutions has a rich history of staying in the forefront of the latest technologies. The company enjoys a reputation of being the industry leader in electronic documentation, centralized databases for easy retrieval of records during FDA audits, a consistent customer satisfaction rating >98% and a commitment to great customer experiences based upon relationships, trust, value and quality.

For more information on the company's achievements and experience, services provided and key leadership, please visit our web site.