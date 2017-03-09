Onset, a world leader in data loggers, today announced that the company’s InTemp CX400 vaccine temperature data loggers have been evaluated and approved for use by Vaccines for Children (VFC) programs in eight states: Arizona, California, Florida, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming.

The InTemp CX400 Series is designed specifically to meet all the requirements of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Vaccines for Children program, as well as international vaccine storage guidelines. The high-performance temperature loggers monitor refrigerators, freezers, and other temperature-controlled environments. They then transmit data and alarm states via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to any Apple iOS or Android-based mobile device running Onset’s free InTemp application. In this way, the CX400 Series provides an affordable and highly accessible alternative to manually-driven monitoring solutions, which are susceptible to error and have contributed to vaccine failures around the globe.

“According to CDC* estimates, 13.5 percent of all refrigerated vaccines are subject to accidental freezing during storage. We’ve made it a priority to address vaccine temperature control challenges with our InTemp CX400 loggers, making monitoring more accurate, reliable, and accessible,” said Paul Della Villa, product marketing manager for Onset. “We’re thrilled to see our InTemp CX402 loggers being approved by VFC programs in a growing number of states. It validates our commitment to providing cost-effective, comprehensive functionality that healthcare providers and administrators can rely on for their critical vaccine storage applications.”

Easy, Accurate CDC-Compliant Monitoring and Reporting

The InTemp CX400 Series enables clinics, pharmacies, hospitals and pharmaceutical firms to dramatically simplify compliance with the CDC’s VFC vaccine monitoring guidelines by streamlining daily temperature checks, speeding up logger setup and download, and reducing the paper trail burden. CX402-VFC temperature logger features that support CDC and VFC requirements include:



A large, easy-to-read display of the current temperature, as well as the daily minimum and maximum

Accuracy of +/- 0.5C from -22oC to +50oC, for reliable temperature readings

Audible and visual alarms in the event of a temperature excursion or a disconnected temperature probe

An ISO 17025 Certificate of Calibration (probe only), which is valid for three years, to meet CDC requirements for calibrated temperature monitoring

Battery power to guard against local power loss, plus a low-battery indicator

Continuous temperature data monitoring of up to 35,000 data points

Several Glycol bottle sizes, with probe and cable length options

An additional ambient temperature sensor

The CX400 Series loggers work with Onset’s free InTemp mobile app, which runs on iOS and Android. The InTemp app enables easy and efficient logger setup, without the need for a PC or cable. It also allows users to choose from a range of preset configurations—for example, clinical refrigerator or ambient storage monitoring—as well as create custom configurations for other applications as needed.

The InTemp app’s ability to download and send data in one simple step and share reports means employees can meet regulatory compliance requirements for storage monitoring quickly and effectively. It also provides flexibility in transmitting data, so information can be shared with multiple business units or departments.

Complementing the InTemp app is the new InTemp Gateway Mobile App for Android, currently in beta release. The Gateway app offers expanded capabilities for automating notifications so that email and text alerts are sent straight to users’ mobile devices in the event of an excursion – ensuring that they receive these updates after hours.

Pricing and availability

InTemp CX402-VFC Bluetooth temperature loggers are available with either a 2- or 4-meter external temperature probe that’s attached to a Glycol bottle to insulate the probe and delay thermal response times. Prices start at $159 for models with a 2-meter temperature probe, and $169 for models with a 4-meter probe. Complete pricing details and technical specifications can be found at http://www.onsetcomp.com/intemp/products/data-loggers/cx402-vfcxxx.

Onset is a leading supplier of data loggers and monitoring solutions used to measure, record, and manage data for improving the environment and preserving the quality of temperature-sensitive products. Based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Onset has been designing and manufacturing its products on site since the company’s founding in 1981. Visit Onset on the web at http://www.onsetcomp.com.

*The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccine Storage & Handling Toolkit, May 2014

