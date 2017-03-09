Axiomatics Logo This conference is a great opportunity to speak with other cybersecurity experts about managing technology risk and protecting critical information and infrastructure.

Axiomatics, the leader in fine-grained dynamic authorization, will join other industry and federal government leaders exhibiting at the Information Systems Security Association’s (ISSA) Mid-Atlantic Information Security Conference. The conference will take place March 10, 2017 in Rockville, MD.

The conference will consist of full day of training by industry and government leaders discussing some of the latest topics in tactics and techniques for preparing for cyber-attacks. The conference will also feature a variety of presentations and cutting-edge training opportunities, including hands-on demonstrations and workshops.

“The ISSA Mid-Atlantic Information Security Conference connects cybersecurity experts from both the commercial and federal government,” said Marty Leamy, president of the Americas at Axiomatics. “This conference is a great opportunity to speak with other cybersecurity experts about managing technology risk and protecting critical information and infrastructure.”

In addition to exhibiting their world's leading solution for dynamic and externalized authorization management solution at the conference, Axiomatics will also be sponsoring the event for the first time.

“Promoting management practices that will ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information resources is why the ISSA is the community of choice for international cybersecurity professionals,” said Leamy. “We look forward to sharing our dynamic authorization product suite with attendees and sponsoring the event.”

For more information about Axiomatics, please visit https://www.axiomatics.com/.

For more information about the ISSA Mid-Atlantic Information Security Conference, please visit https://www.fbcinc.com/e/ISSA-ISC/default.aspx.

About Axiomatics

Axiomatics is the leading provider of fine-grained access control. Axiomatics' solutions are utilized by Global Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies around the world to enable digital transformation: share and safeguard sensitive information, meet compliance and minimize data fraud. Axiomatics provides Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) for applications, databases, Big Data, APIs and microservices. To learn more please visit: http://www.axiomatics.com or @axiomatics.

About the ISSA

The Information Systems Security Association (ISSA)™ is the community of choice for international cyber security professionals dedicated to advancing individual growth, managing technology risk, and protecting critical information and infrastructure. ISSA members and award winners include many of the industry’s notable luminaries and represents a broad range of industries - from communications, education, healthcare, manufacturing, financial and consulting to IT - as well as federal, state and local government departments and agencies. Through regional chapter meetings, conferences, networking events and content, members tap into a wealth of shared knowledge and expertise. Visit ISSA on the web at http://www.issa.org and follow us on Twitter at @ISSAINTL.