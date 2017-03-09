Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Françoise Gilbert will speak at the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology’s annual “Privacy Law Forum: Silicon Valley” event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Palo Alto on March 24. She will be participating on the panel, “Cybersecurity Regulatory Enforcement” at 9:00 a.m. and will address the security measures, record keeping obligations, and security breach disclosures arising from the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The panel will feature insights on how cybersecurity lawyers navigate the growing thicket of information security rules from the perspective of both companies pursued by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and multinationals operating under different legal regimens. It will also consider challenges posed by insider breaches.

The full agenda can be seen here. Registration can be accessed here.

Gilbert, a shareholder in the firm’s Silicon Valley office, focuses her practice and research on U.S. and global data privacy and security in a wide variety of markets, including, among others, big data, connected devices, sensors, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. Her clients include public or multinational entities, big data analytics companies, connected device developers, cloud service providers, publishers, internet stores, insurance companies, financial institutions, manufacturers, service providers, trade associations, nonprofit organizations, software developers and others. Gilbert is also the author of the two-volume “Global Privacy and Security Law” treatise, published by Wolters Kluwer (http://www.globalprivacybook.com), and the co-author of a dozen other law books, including “Internet of Things and Data Analytics,” published by Wiley. She has received law degrees both in the United States and in France and holds CIPP/US, CIPP/EU and CIPM certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

