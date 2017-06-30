The law firm of Berkowitz & Myer is pleased to announce that attorney Berny Jacques is running to become a representative for Florida House District 66.

If Mr. Jacques is elected, it will not be the first time he has worked to serve the public interest. Prior to joining Berkowitz & Myer, he worked as an assistant state attorney in Pinellas County. In that position, he tried over 60 jury trials in cases that ranged from misdemeanors to serious crimes punishable by life in prison.

A Haitian native, Mr. Jacques has been an active conservative leader and hopes to protect the American dream for others.

In his own words:

"My reason for running is simple: I am running because I'm passionate about public service, and I want to protect the opportunities that I had growing up. I believe that Pinellas County is a unique place of opportunity and must be protected! Protecting our quality of life, enhancing our schools, and growing jobs will be my focus in Tallahassee."

Mr. Jacques attended Washington Adventist University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in history and political studies in 2009 cum laude. He then attended Stetson University College of Law, receiving his Juris Doctorate in 2012. While in law school, Mr. Jacques was a member of the trial team and the student bar association. He was recognized as a "30 Under 30 Rising Star of Florida Politics" by StPetersBlog.com in 2015 and a "Legal Elite in the Area of Government and Non-Profit" by Florida Trends Magazine in 2016. He is an active member of the Pinellas County Republican Executive Committee and has served as president of the Pinellas County Young Republicans.

Berkowitz & Myer is a St. Petersburg law firm that provides legal counsel and representation across a variety of practice areas, including personal injury, foreclosure, bankruptcy, creditor harassment, mortgage modification, car accidents, and business litigation. Prospective clients can schedule a free consultation with one of the firm’s attorneys by calling 727-344-0123.

###

Contact:

Jesse D. Berkowitz, Esq.

Berkowitz & Myer

4900 Central Ave

St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Phone: 727-344-0123