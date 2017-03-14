Intergral GmbH makers of ‘FusionReactor’ Java Application Performance Monitor’ has won a Feefo Gold Service award, an independent seal of excellence that recognises businesses for delivering exceptional experiences, rated by real customers.

The FusionReactor team are thrilled to announce that FusionReactor has been accredited with the “FeeFo Gold Trusted Merchant” 2017 award.

Feefo is an independent feedback service that is dedicated to collecting trusted reviews. The Gold Trusted Merchant award is only given to businesses that have an average positive ‘Service Rating’ of between 95% and 100%.

The whole FusionReactor team would like to thank everyone who provided feedback.

The award shows that FusionReactor is a leading tool for Java Application Performance monitoring – designed to help Developers and DevOps improve their applications and get to the root of the problem as fast as possible.

Using the Feefo feedback service has been a fantastic way to see how FusionReactor is being utilized by customers, as well as highlighting any issues they may be facing. The aim of Intergral is always aim to provide the best possible service for our customers.

Customer reviews can be accessed here: https://www.fusion-reactor.com/customer-reviews/

Videos of Customer testimonials can be accessed here: https://www.fusion-reactor.com/customers/

“The Trusted Service award is a recognized symbol of trust – helping customers click with confidence.”

About Intergral GmbH:

Intergral is an established provider of Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and analysis tools for the Java platform. With over 5,000 customers world-wide, our products reflect our technical expertise, high focus on usability, commitment to quality and complete attention to detail.