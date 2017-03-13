Breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Oncology Specialists of Charlotte soon will be able to utilize a new FDA-approved device that may lessen their hair loss. Tightly-fitting cold caps from Dignicap are filled with a chilled gel. When worn just prior to, during and after chemotherapy, these caps may help some women retain more of their hair during chemotherapy.

“We are excited that Oncology Specialists of Charlotte soon will offer this therapy for our patients. Cold cap therapy is important in improving quality of life and self-esteem for breast cancer patients,” says Dipika Misra, MD, of Oncology Specialists of Charlotte. “People who feel better about themselves will function better and ultimately heal more quickly overall.”

The cold caps work by narrowing blood vessels beneath the scalp with low temperatures, reducing the amount of chemotherapy treatment that gets to hair follicles. During clinical trials, cold cap therapy has been shown to lessen hair loss in study participants.

During each chemotherapy session, the patients will wear the cold caps for 20 to 50 minutes prior to, during, and after chemotherapy treatments, depending on the particular medicine the patient receives. None of the studies have shown that the Dignicaps system compromise a patient’s cancer care.

“We have been closely following the development, clinical trials and FDA approval of this device for our patients and truly believe it will enhance the overall patient care we will offer patients,” add Dr. Misra.

The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System was been approved for the US market by by FDA on Dec. 8, 2015. Oncology Specialists of Charlotte is current working with Dignitana to offer treatment to its Charlotte-area patients. Digitana is negotiating with insurance companies for coverage options and commitment.

