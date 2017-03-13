2017 Petoskey Area Vacation Guide Now Available in Print and Online

Petoskey Area Vacation Guide The Vacation Guide provides all the information you’ll need for an exceptional getaway.

A new 60-page, full-color Vacation Guide is now available from the Petoskey Area Visitors Bureau. The area is a celebrated vacation destination, often called “A Michigan Treasure.” You can order a free copy of the Vacation Guide, or view it online, at PetoskeyArea.com.

The Petoskey Area is a collection of charming resort communities in northwest Michigan. They include Petoskey, Harbor Springs, Boyne City, Bay Harbor, Alanson and Walloon Lake Village.

A nautical spirit is prevalent throughout the Petoskey Area. Several of the communities are nestled on the pristine shores of Lake Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay, while others are located on postcard-perfect inland lakes and rivers.

The area is home to fascinating boutiques and galleries, inviting restaurants, locally owned breweries and wineries, historic Victorian neighborhoods, and nearly limitless outdoor activities.

The Vacation Guide provides all the information you’ll need for an exceptional getaway. You’ll find details on places to stay; a full calendar of the most popular events; and descriptions of activities from golf to horseback riding to charter boat fishing.

For your free Vacation Guide or more information on the Petoskey Area, call 800.845.2828 or visit PetoskeyArea.com.

