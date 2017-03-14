Vi is an organization that believes in reinvestment—in its communities and employee development—with the goal of creating an inspiring and fulfilling work environment for every team member. Vi is incredibly proud and honored to be designated as one of Training magazine’s Top 125 organizations for training for the seventh consecutive year.

Continuing to support its entire workforce with exceptional opportunities to learn, grow, and advance, Vi earned inclusion, for the seventh consecutive time, on Training magazine’s list of Top 125 organizations for Training and Development. This year, Vi was listed at #49, moving up significantly from last year’s ranking of #73.

Vi operates ten continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) in upscale locations throughout the United States. The organization has earned a strong reputation for offering its frontline employees outstanding opportunities to learn, develop new skills, and advance in their careers, which include resident services, nursing, dining services, and professional areas.

Criteria for the award include a specific set of quantitative and qualitative factors. These encompass the company’s financial investment in employee development, the scope of its employee development programs, and the relationship of development programs to the organization’s business objectives.

Judy Whitcomb, Vi’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Learning, and Organizational Development, cited the award as another example of the company’s commitment to the success of its team members. “Vi is incredibly proud and honored to be designated as one of Training magazine’s Top 125 organizations for training for the seventh consecutive year,” she said.

“We know from our investments in learning and development that well-trained and engaged employees deliver on the Vi promise to provide quality environments, services and programs. In fact, in our 2016 resident survey, 95% of Vi residents told us they would recommend Vi to others. Such advantages as free Rosetta Stone classes for our employees and our management-development and leadership-breakthrough programs make a real difference. ”

Winners were honored at the Training Top 125 Gala on Monday, January 30, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. The event was attended by leaders from Vi’s corporate Learning and Human Resources Department, as well as employees from nearby Vi at La Jolla Village.

To learn more about employment opportunities with Vi, visit https://jobs.viliving.com/

About Vi: The Vi family of companies consists of 10 continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) across the United States. We have more than 25 years of experience as the owner/operator of residential communities for older adults, and have continued to work toward providing quality environments, services and programs to enrich the lives of those we serve. Our corporate office, located in downtown Chicago, Illinois, supports Vi's 10 communities.

