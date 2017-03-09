4SIGHT Shares Landair’s 3PL WMS Success Story at HighJump Elevate 2017

We selected HighJump’s WMS for a flexible solution that could be implemented quickly to launch a new distribution center. 4SIGHT was an integral part of our success.

4SIGHT Supply Chain Group announced today that, in collaboration with HighJump, a global provider of supply chain network solutions, it has successfully implemented HighJump warehouse management system (WMS) for Landair, a 3PL provider servicing a new distribution center for a leading consumer products company. 4SIGHT and Landair will present their success story at Elevate 2017, HighJump’s annual user conference.

As part of a recent supply chain initiative, Landair was selected as the 3PL to open a new distribution center to meet the growing fulfillment demands for a global consumer products company. With no WMS in place, Landair selected HighJump to optimize inbound and outbound distribution operations. HighJump counted on the expertise of 4SIGHT to lead a fast-track, highly successful implementation.



With a staged go-live approach, Landair launched inbound operations in May 2016 and became fully functional with outbound operations, including parcel manifesting, in June. From day one, Landair successfully received all inbound volume and was able to quickly train warehouse staff to ensure efficient operations.

“We selected HighJump’s WMS for a flexible solution that could be implemented quickly to launch a new distribution center and accommodate our customer’s rapid growth,” said Jim Massengill, Vice President of Supply Chain Services, Landair. “4SIGHT was an integral part of our success, serving as an extension to our team and providing industry expertise every step of the way.”

“At 4SIGHT, we are dedicated to fostering long-term partnerships with our clients by understanding their unique business needs,” said Scott Halvorson, Senior Director of 4SIGHT's HighJump Practice. “Meeting the aggressive implementation schedule of this project with a solid, tailored solution to the benefit of both Landair and 4SIGHT exemplifies our commitment to not only meet, but exceed our customers’ expectations.”

The deployed solution also leverages HighJump’s TrueCommerce® EDI cloud commerce network for integrating Landair operations with the client’s SAP® ERP system and UPS Worldship® shipping system.

“Managing inventory and fulfilling orders for one of the world’s leading producers of personal and household care items requires a dynamic and robust WMS, which is why Landair and 4SIGHT turned to HighJump,” said Chad Collins, chief operating officer and president, HighJump. “Along with our WMS capabilities, HighJump’s TrueCommerce cloud commerce network, with its 130,000 pre-defined trading partner connections, is perfect for 3PLs like Landair who must offer complete supply chain connectivity to continue meeting customer demands in today’s competitive landscape.”

About 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group

4SIGHT specializes in supply chain consulting, engineering and information technology. Our seasoned professionals average more than 19 years of experience helping companies across all industries solve their distribution, fulfillment and transportation challenges. As a testament to the value our clients place on our expertise, experience and integrity, 4SIGHT has received multiple industry awards. For more information, please email us at in4mation(at)go4sight(dot)com or visit http://www.go4sight.com.

About HighJump

In almost every industry, buyers are becoming more fickle, and more demanding. For logistics executives, effectively meeting buyer needs has become a relentless quest for speed and agility. Traditional supply chain solutions – siloed, complex and hard-to-implement – no longer suffice, as competitors find ways to deliver goods faster and more profitably.

In today’s “now” economy, HighJump helps you stay agile, with adaptable, connected solutions that harness the power of your trading partner community. From the warehouse to the storefront, from the desktop to the driver’s cab, we can help you achieve new levels of supply chain responsiveness, performance and profitability.

HighJump’s suite of warehouse management, business integration, transportation management and retail/DSD solutions form a complete, powerful and adaptable platform that allow you to drive growth, customer satisfaction and revenue. HighJump: supply chain accelerated.

For more information, visit http://www.highjump.com.

HighJump is a trademark of HighJump Software Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

About Landair

Landair is a privately owned, asset-based transportation and logistics company staffed by experienced professionals who are driven by insight, moved by passion and guided by integrity. We specialize in designing and implementing effective strategies at the heart of your U.S. supply chain, where consistently superior performance and continuous improvement are critical to your organization.