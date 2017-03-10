I am proud and excited to be partnering with the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance, THINC College & Career Academy, and West Georgia Technical College to bring this workforce showcase event to Troup County.

The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) in conjunction with THINC College & Career Academy and West Georgia Tech has planned a tour, lunch, and panel discussion on March 21, 2017 for business, community, and educational leaders that want to experience a successful workforce development program. The tour will include the Business & Marketing department, the Nursing/Healthcare lab(s), Mechatronics & Engineering labs, the new iLab, as well as West Georgia Tech’s multi-million-dollar robotics and maintenance lab.

“As I travel the state meeting with manufacturing leaders, workforce development is a topic that comes up in almost every conversation,” said Jason Moss, CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance. “Our organization exists to support Georgia’s manufacturing community, and we are pleased to provide a unique event that addresses this hot topic. The West Georgia region has implemented several successful programs that we will highlight during this event. Our goal is to create an environment where industry, education, and community leaders can connect to discuss and share best practices. Hopefully this collaboration will encourage continued growth by providing a roadmap of success to follow.”

In the 2015-2016 year, THINC had 474 students enrolled (10th-12th grade) with a graduation rate of 99%! THINC is located on the West Georgia Technical College campus which allows students easy access to collegiate courses and “Move on When Ready” opportunities. Their students are highly desirable to businesses and colleges not only because they’re equipped with technical and career-specific skills, but because they understand the soft skills of business – a firm handshake, a strong work ethic, and critical thinking skills. Infusing instruction with soft skills development is at the core of the THINC model.

“My father, Randy Jackson, who was the Chief Administrative Officer at KIA Motors Manufacturing Georgia, saw the partnership of THINC, West Georgia Technical College, and the community as the pathway to not only close the workforce development gap for local employers, but more importantly to offer hope to young people who knew that traditional school may not be for them,” said Jamey Jackson, president of JC Malone Associates and organizer of the event. “As a resident of LaGrange, the most encouraging part is that community and business leaders truly want to be a part of the change; they want to be part of the team to make THINC successful.”

Lunch will be provided by Malone Workforce Solutions and will include panel discussion about the current programs offered in the West Georgia area. The speakers will discuss the partnership that is needed in the community from both public and private resources, and what it takes to make a venture like THINC successful. The speaker panel includes: Kathy Carlisle of THINC; Stuart Countless of KIA Motors Manufacturing Georgia; Steve Cromer of West Georgia Technical College; David Keller of E.G.O. North America, Inc, which is a participant in the new German style apprenticeship program.

The March 22, 2016 Workforce Tour Schedule includes:

10:00am - 10:30am Registration – Advanced registration required. Cost to attend is $20/GMA Members and $40/non-GMA member and attendees can register online at http://www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com

10:30 am – 11:30 am Tour of West Georgia Technical and THINC Academy

11:30 am – 1 pm Lunch/Panel Discussion on Workforce Development

1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Georgia Municipal Association – Community Leader Panel and Q & A

“I am proud and excited to be partnering with the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance, THINC College & Career Academy, and West Georgia Technical College to bring this showcase event to Troup County,” continued Jamey Jackson. “I hope that anyone who visits will leave feeling that our program is the benchmark of leadership from a community, education and workforce development perspective.”

About the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance:

The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is a professional organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, and Georgia Manufacturing Calendar are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please call 770-338-0051 or visit their website http://www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com .