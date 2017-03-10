Dr. Shrink's New European Flame Retardant Shrink Wrap Passes Fire Test Requirements

Share Article

All products used in construction in Europe will need to meet Flame Retardant specifications under the Single Burning Item classification (SBI Method). Dr. Shrink’s new European Flame Retardant Shrink Wrap has passed the Fire Test according to EN 13823 SBI and meets the criteria for: ISO 11925-2:2010, BS EN 13823:2010, and Fire Classification B-s1, d0.

News Image

Manistee, MI (PRWEB)

All products used in construction in Europe will need to meet Flame Retardant specifications under the Single Burning Item classification (SBI Method). The construction products directive of the European commission will require that all European Member states eventually use the SBI Method, instead of the traditional regulatory methods used in each country, to classify most building products.

Dr. Shrink’s new European Flame Retardant Shrink Wrap has passed the Fire Test according to EN 13823 SBI and meets the criteria for: ISO 11925-2:2010, BS EN 13823:2010, and Fire Classification B-s1, d0.

The new European Flame Retardant shrink wrap is available in white, 300 micron (12-mil thickness) in 24’ x 60’ and 40’ x 60’.

Dr. Shrink, Inc. is an international, one-stop supplier of premium shrink wrap and all installation supplies and accessories. With shrink wrap immediately available in widths up to 60', it also offers heat tools, adhesives, and venting. Always meeting the needs of current and future customers, they are noted for their world class customer service, industry first products and experienced application advice.    

Contact Dr. Shrink, 315 Washington St., Manistee, MI 49660. 1-231-723-2685; Fax: 1-231-723-9586. drshrink(at)dr-shrink(dot)com; http://www.dr-shrink.com.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Michael Stenberg
Dr. Shrink, Inc.
+1 2317232685
Email >

Michael Stenberg
Dr. Shrink, Inc.
231-723-2685
Email >
@DrShrinkInc
since: 04/2010
Follow >
Dr. Shrink, Inc.
since: 11/2009
Like >
Follow us on
Visit website

Media