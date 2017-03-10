All products used in construction in Europe will need to meet Flame Retardant specifications under the Single Burning Item classification (SBI Method). The construction products directive of the European commission will require that all European Member states eventually use the SBI Method, instead of the traditional regulatory methods used in each country, to classify most building products.

Dr. Shrink’s new European Flame Retardant Shrink Wrap has passed the Fire Test according to EN 13823 SBI and meets the criteria for: ISO 11925-2:2010, BS EN 13823:2010, and Fire Classification B-s1, d0.

The new European Flame Retardant shrink wrap is available in white, 300 micron (12-mil thickness) in 24’ x 60’ and 40’ x 60’.

