McMenamins plans hotel, brewpub on Port of Kalama waterfront. This is truly an incredible investment and community asset that will bring significant economic benefits to the city of Kalama.

The Port of Kalama Commission this week approved the final lease agreement with McMenamins to build a new hotel and brewpub on Port property. Construction of the facility is expected to commence on the site within the next 60 days.

The new McMenamins destination will include a 40-room hotel, meeting rooms, gift shop, restaurant, brewery, and rooftop brewpub with river view as well as a smaller 500- square-foot pub a short walk away at the Port of Kalama’s Ahles Point.

“Not only can Kalama look forward to this terrific dining and recreational option here, but this is truly an incredible investment and community asset that will bring significant economic benefits to the city of Kalama by way of sales taxes and jobs,” says Mark Wilson, executive director, Port of Kalama. “We expect this development to draw even more visitors and potential business interests to the area.”

With a long history of reimagining interesting spaces, McMenamins will incorporate Kalama’s Hawaiian heritage into the design of the buildings, which will be modeled after the historic Pioneer Inn in Lahaina, Maui. Architectural plans were completed by Collins Architectural Services and are ready for the Port’s construction of the building and landscaping. McMenamins will design and construct all interior components of the facilities working with Pacific Crest Construction for the build-out.

About McMenamins

McMenamins operates 54 distinctive pubs, restaurants and historic hotels in the Pacific Northwest. Founded by brothers Mike and Brian McMenamin with a single Portland neighborhood pub in 1983, McMenamins today includes eight Washington locations and 45 Oregon properties, 18 on the National Register of Historic Places. McMenamins’ handcrafts its own beer, wine, spirits, cider and coffee and offers an eclectic mix of pubs, hotels, movie theaters, concert venues, spas and events for guests to enjoy. For more information, visit http://www.mcmenamins.com.

About Port of Kalama – Where rail and water meet:

The Port of Kalama is located in Southwest Washington on the Columbia River and immediately off of Interstate Highway 5. The port exists to induce capital investment in an environmentally responsible manner to create jobs and to enhance public recreational opportunities. Port of Kalama's industrial area includes five miles of riverfront property adjacent to the 43' federally-maintained deep draft navigation channel of the Columbia River. The Port is served by the Burlington Northern/Santa Fe and Union Pacific railroads. There are over 30 businesses located at the Port of Kalama, employing over 1,000 people. Port of Kalama offers all the superior facilities businesses need to thrive, and an unsurpassed quality of life. The port offers shovel ready sites, a new Industrial Park, state of the art Marine Terminals and transportation accessibility to rail and highway all just a 30 minute drive to the Portland International Airport. Port of Kalama also offers high-bandwidth communications, with dual access fiber-optic service to Seattle and Portland. Properties currently available at the port for businesses wishing to expand and thrive: Visit http://portofkalama.com/available-properties/.

