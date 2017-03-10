iRacing Named Exclusive World of Outlaws Online Racing Partner

This is really exciting news for World of Outlaws fans and competitors

iRacing.com and the World of Outlaws announced today that iRacing will become the World of Outlaws exclusive online racing partner. The agreement brings the world’s leading online motorsports simulation service together with North America’s premier dirt track racing series and comes as iRacing prepares to launch its highly anticipated dirt racing feature on March 29.

Known around the racing world as “The Greatest Show on Dirt,” the World of Outlaws sanctions nearly 140 events a year throughout North America as part of the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series, while iRacing’s 235,000 plus member subscribers race dozens of precisely-modeled cars on laser-scanned versions of nearly 100 of the world’s greatest ovals and road courses.

“We couldn’t be happier than to be associated with the World of Outlaws at the dawn of our online dirt racing feature,” says Steve Myers, Executive Vice President and Executive Producer for iRacing.com. “iRacers around the world are already eager to try their hands at dirt racing, and our partnership with the World of Outlaws will ramp up their enthusiasm to another level.”

“This is really exciting news for World of Outlaws fans and competitors,” says Ben Geisler, Chief Marketing Officer of the World of Outlaws. “iRacing is recognized around the world for delivering a remarkably authentic racing experience, and we can’t wait for our fans to see for themselves what it’s like to race our cars at legendary tracks like Eldora, Williams Grove, and Volusia Speedways.”

The agreement is part of a long-term commitment by iRacing and the World of Outlaws to integrate their brands in the dirt and online racing communities. In addition to the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car and Late Model Series, the World of Outlaws’ grassroots sanctioning body, DIRTcar Racing will be partnering with iRacing to bring authenticity to the entry level divisions featured as part of the dirt launch. DIRTcar Racing sanctions thousands of races in more than a dozen divisions ranging from Street Stocks to Pro Late Models and more at hundreds of tracks across the United States and Canada. In collaboration, iRacing plans to develop online versions of a variety of DIRTcar Racing series as a core element of its new dirt racing feature.

About iRacing.com

The world leader in the online racing simulation and gaming market, iRacing was founded in 2004 by Dave Kaemmer and John Henry. Kaemmer was co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, developers of award-winning racing simulations including “Grand Prix Legends” and NASCAR 2003.” Henry is principal owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, as well as co-owner of NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing.com has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world including with NASCAR, IndyCar, International Speedway Corporation, Speedway Motorsports, IMSA, the SRO Motorsports Group, Mazda Motorsports, McLaren Racing, Williams F1, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, the Skip Barber Racing School and General Motors.