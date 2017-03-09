YourMembership's Jessica Cronk named 2017 Tampa Bay Woman of the Year Jessica is an extraordinary young professional woman who has worked extremely hard to earn this special recognition for her contributions. She has always been active in many non-profit organizations on behalf of YM to give back and make a difference.

YourMembership (YM), a leading cloud-based software provider for associations and member-based organizations worldwide, is proud to announce Jessica Cronk has recently been named the 2017 Tampa Bay Woman of the Year (TBWOY) by the Westchase Charitable Foundation (WCF). The award celebrates the raising of charitable funds for WCF to support Tampa Bay community families affected by serious illness or tragedy. Cronk collected the winning amount this year, surpassing $28,000 in donations during the nine-week contest, more than any of the other 17 TBWOY candidates.

“I am so honored to be named Tampa Bay Woman of the Year, and so grateful for the support of the people who surround me,” said Cronk, product marketing and event manager at YourMembership. “When I set out on this journey, my only hope was to put a little good back into the world and help these amazing children. I have had the pleasure of meeting a handful of them, and the joy they spread to others is what makes all the hard work completely worth it.”

Cronk added: “It’s times like these when I am inspired by the words of Desmond Tutu. ‘Do your little bit of good where you are. It’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.’"

Cronk was crowned the winner on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at a festively-dressed and hopping Sheltair hangar, just south of Tampa International Airport. There, event organizers also announced to VIP guests as well as friends and family of the candidates a combined total of $99,000 was raised by all 18 2017 TBWOY contenders. All money contributed during the competition came by way of each candidate hosting a variety of events, including a silent and live auction, between early January 2017 through the time the winner was proclaimed.

“We are very proud of Jessica’s accomplishments as a leader at both YM and throughout the Tampa Bay community,” said Melea Blaskovich, vice president of strategic partnerships and market development at YourMembership, WCF board member and former TBWOY candidate. “She is an extraordinary young professional woman who has worked extremely hard to earn this special recognition for her contributions. She has always been active in many non-profit organizations on behalf of YM to give back and make a difference. We are delighted to see her being recognized this way.”

YourMembership, a Platinum Sponsor of the 2017 Tampa Bay Women of the Year, has nominated six YM employees during the annual event’s seven-year run. Collectively, those six candidates representing YM have raised more than $60,000, including Cronk’s winning total this year.

