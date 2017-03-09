FORTUNE magazine, one of the nations’ foremost business publications, has once again recognized David Weekley Homes as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For®” in its annual rankings of employee culture and success.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be named to this year’s list of ‘Best Companies to Work For®’ for the 11th time in our company’s history,” said David Weekley, chairman of David Weekley Homes. “We are proud of our team’s passion and commitment to bringing families together and connecting with our Customers in an emotional, authentic and relevant way as the Weekley way of doing business. It’s how our team works together to make this award-winning culture possible.”

David Weekley Homes ranked 24 on FORTUNE’s list, which was based on the company’s evaluation of the policies and culture, and the opinions of the company's employees. David Weekley Homes employs more than 1,500 team members nationwide.

“We strive to create a challenging and fulfilling work environment for our team members throughout the company,” Weekley said. “We work hard to enhance lives beyond the walls of the workplace through our outreach efforts, generous 401(k) match and profit sharing, training opportunities and our Weekley Wellness program in each of our 23 cities.”

CARE, David Weekley’s outreach program, is active in all 23 markets and is focused on donating time and money to a broad range of local organizations to serve the needs of people in their surrounding communities to fulfill the company’s purpose of Building Dreams, Enhancing Lives.

Some typical outreach endeavors include Habitat for Humanity, Boy Scouts of America, National MS Society, YoungLife, Ronald McDonald House and Salvation Army.

"It makes me happy to be able to provide unique opportunities for us to make a positive impact in the lives of everyone we touch and in all the communities we build,” Weekley said.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately-held home builder, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2016. Headquartered in Houston, the company operates in 23 cities and 13 states across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year.” David Weekley Homes has also appeared 11 times on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list. Since 1976, the company has closed more than 80,000 homes. For more information, visit http://www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

