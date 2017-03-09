Vistra Partners with CALIBRE in Mentor-Protégé Agreement

"We know that Vistra’s Mentor-Protégé relationship with CALIBRE will help our team improve upon what we value most – putting our clients first and providing quality service," said Brian Butler, President and CEO of Vistra.

Vistra Communications, LLC (Vistra), a Tampa Bay-based communications strategy and professional solutions agency, has joined with CALIBRE Systems, Inc. (CALIBRE) to participate in a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved 8(a) mentor-protégé agreement. CALIBRE is an employee-owned management consulting and information technology solutions company supporting government and industry.

"We know that Vistra’s Mentor-Protégé relationship with CALIBRE will help our team improve upon what we value most – putting our clients first and providing quality service. As we learn from CALIBRE’s proven client-focused and process-oriented model, we are excited about the potential that lies ahead," said Brian Butler, President and CEO of Vistra.

CALIBRE will mentor Vistra in its business development endeavors by giving them insight on winning and executing larger contracts and how to grow a sustainable company. Together, CALIBRE and Vistra will work to pursue joint opportunities in the fields of communications, training, strategic planning, and program and operations management.

“We know our Small Business Administration approved Mentor-Protégé relationship will provide our clients with powerful small business options – that’s why we signed on with Vistra,” said Jeffrey (Jeff) Giangiuli, Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of CALIBRE. “Vistra brings great qualifications, an amazing team, and solid past performance to the table. I look forward to this journey of helping them grow and adding value to our clients. In turn, I know we can help them win larger contracts and provide greater insight into growing a sustainable company. People need to keep their eye on Vistra – they have an amazing business model and will go far in the service industry.”

Vistra is an SBA 8(a) Certified and a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), with experience in the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Central Command, U.S. Department of Justice, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. As a small business with large agency experience and expertise, Vistra team members are passionate about producing results for clients. Team members value meaningful relationships, quality service, treating others with dignity and respect and making a difference in the community.

About Vistra Communications

Vistra is a nationally-recognized, full-service, communications strategy and professional solutions agency headquartered in Tampa, Florida providing services to corporate, government and nonprofit clients. Vistra is SBA 8(a) Certified and a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). The company was recently named the 2016 SBA South Florida Region Veteran-Owned Business of the Year, Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s 2016 Small Business of the Year in the 21-50 employee category and ranked number one in the Top PR Firms in the Tampa Bay area according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal for 2016. For more information about Vistra, please call 813.961.4700 or visit http://www.ConsultVistra.com.