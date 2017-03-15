A-GAME Xtreme Wins 2017 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award

By bonding front-line agents directly with senior managers and other key personnel, Xtreme provides a stimulating basis for connection, knowledge-sharing, alignment and mentoring between employees whose functions might not ordinarily intersect.

TouchPoint One, the leading provider of employee engagement and performance optimization solutions for contact centers, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named A-GAME Xtreme as a 2017 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

A-GAME is the cloud-based gamification platform that transforms contact center operations into competitive sports and other themed leagues. A-GAME scoring is based on the same metrics that are used to measure success for the business, providing a fun and practical way to engage and inspire employees and leverage the popularity and enthusiasm associated with the collegiate, professional and fantasy sports experience.

A-GAME Xtreme expands employee engagement beyond the front-lines, enabling senior managers and other employees to draft “fantasy” teams comprised of agents from across the entire contact center operation. Xtreme teams compete head-to-head in regular season matchups and for post-season division titles and league championships. By bonding front-line agents directly with senior managers and other key personnel, Xtreme provides a stimulating basis for connection, knowledge-sharing, alignment and mentoring between employees whose functions might not ordinarily intersect. A-GAME offers contact centers a fresh and dynamic mechanism to address morale, retention, skills and career development and to realize the business benefits of stronger employee engagement.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor TouchPoint One with a 2017 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Its A-GAME Xtreme solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from TouchPoint One in 2017 and beyond.”

The 2017 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers. The 19th Annual Product of the Year Award winners will be published in the 2017 1st quarter issue of CUSTOMER magazine.

About TouchPoint One

TouchPoint One is the leading provider of employee engagement and performance optimization solutions for contact centers. TouchPoint One solutions enable improved decision making, talent development, and process execution at every operational level and deliver the rich benefits of performance gamification through innovative design and complete, functional alignment with business processes and strategies.

TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

