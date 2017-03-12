ConnectBooster Hires Channel Chief To Lead Channel Growth Initiatives

Ted’s excellent track record in the channel will help ConnectBooster better serve our partners, add value to their businesses and to our team.

ConnectBooster, the premier payments processing software that automates payments for channel partners, continues to grow its platform through the hiring of its first ever Channel Chief, in Ted Roller.

In his role at ConnectBooster, Roller will focus his efforts on leading the overall channel strategy, building an effective channel program, and delivering on a go-to-market initiative that allows ConnectBooster become a brand synonymous with channel partner success, profitability, and professionalism.

Prior to his role as Channel Chief at ConnectBooster, Roller was the Channel Chief at Intronis, a SAS 70 certified online backup and recovery solution, Mailprotector, and LogMeIn. Roller owns GetChanneled, a business whose sole purpose is to connect the dots between SaaS companies with best in class solutions and channel partners who need those solutions to be competitive in the IT Services market.

Roller has over twenty five years of technology and channel experience. Fifteen of those years were spent owning and managing Quanexus, Inc., a successful Ohio based MSP that still thrives in the Dayton area today. Roller has held multiple leadership positions with CompTIA and has been recognized as a Channel Chief and industry leader by numerous channel press and leadership outlets.

“It’s an extremely exciting time for ConnectBooster, as we continue to grow. Ted’s excellent track record in the channel will help ConnectBooster better serve our partners, add value to their businesses and to our team. We are excited by his role and excited to execute our channel strategy,” said ConnectBooster President, Ryan Goodman.

Ted holds a Bachelor's degree from Miami University and resides in Ohio.

About ConnectBooster: ConnectBooster is a wholly owned subsidiary of BNG Holdings Inc., and is the only fully automated payments processing solution for channel partners that solves payments automation, accounts receivable, and accounting issues. To learn more and get started, visit http://www.connectbooster.com.