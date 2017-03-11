The Draycott Hotel in London Celebrates Literary Travel

According to UNESCO, “A book is a link between the past and the future. It is a bridge between generations and across cultures. It is a force for creating and sharing wisdom and knowledge.” April 23, World Book Day, is a day to celebrate the positive impact storytelling. A great amount of authors and books can be tied back in some connection to the city of London. London has always been a center for literary heritage and writer inspiration. While there are interesting literary tours and momentous landmarks all over London, there is one unique location that bibliophiles and curious minds can experience the presence of many literary leaders, The Draycott Hotel.

Along with the literary events taking place all over London for World Book Day, the Draycott Hotel offers guests the chance to reflect on a variety of different authors as they stay at and explore the hotel. This stylish townhouse hotel in Chelsea celebrates historical poets, authors and novelists throughout the property. Each room is themed around dedicated namesakes who have influenced the arts and humanities with their creativity, writing and words. Accessories in hotel rooms vary from prints, posters, photographs and miniature biographies. Themed rooms of literary figures include C.S. Lewis, author of The Chronicles of Narnia; Lewis Caroll, author of Alice in Wonderland; Alan Bennett, playwright and screenwriter; and J.M. Barrie, creator of Peter Pan.

Leading up to World Book Day on April 23, the Draycott Hotel will provide guests with many different ways to create their own experiential travel story and celebrate this special event. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy afternoon tea with either a glass of champagne or high quality blended teas and selection of delightful sweets as they read a book. The hotel’s library is another authentic amenity that guests are able to advantage of, which contains several bookcases filled with stories handpicked to reflect the hotel’s heritage, passion and location. While at the Draycott Hotel, guests can remember several different and famous authors who have lived or walked the streets of Chelsea, such as Mary Ann Evans, and Oscar Wilde and Dante Gabriel Rossetti.

About the Draycott Hotel

The Draycott Hotel is a stylish townhouse hotel located just off Chelsea's prestigious Sloane Square. Occupying three restored red brick Edwardian homes, the property evokes old world elegance and charm in a supreme London location. There are 35 rooms in the Draycott Hotel, many of which have their own fireplace and garden view. A warm staff and thoughtful personal touches make the Draycott an indulgent and luxurious “home away from home.” http://www.draycotthotel.com