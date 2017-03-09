Founder & CEO, Tim McEnery “McEnery is a charismatic and inspiring leader who exudes boundless energy and optimism, and he is willing to hear tough feedback from all levels of the organization to drive continuous improvement.”

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, home to the largest wine club in the United States, announced today that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tim McEnery, was honored by HR.com, the largest global social networking and resource site for HR Professionals, with a 2017 LEAD award in the Top Corporate Leader category for his outstanding achievements in leadership development.

For the past 34 years, the LEAD Awards have saluted the world's top leadership practitioners, highlighting their roles in developing their most important asset – their people. McEnery was singled out for a number of leadership qualities and initiatives including:



Systematically tapping into the collective wisdom of his 3,000+ corporate and restaurant employees across 25 restaurants, achieving an average 20% year-over-year growth for the last three years

Spearheading the implementation of programs that have resulted in filling General Manager positions at every single restaurant from within the organization

Building a high performance culture in which approximately 37% of operations management positions are currently filled from within, with the goal of exceeding 50% in the near future.

In an industry fraught with high turnover rates for hourly employees, the company’s 2016 turnover rate was approximately 28 percentage points lower than the 96% hourly turnover rate reported by The People Report, a trusted organization that compiles restaurant industry data.

“We are thrilled that Tim has been honored with this prestigious award,” says Kristen Zagozdon, Vice President of Human Resources. “He is a charismatic and inspiring leader who exudes boundless energy and optimism, and he is willing to hear tough feedback from all levels of the organization to drive continuous improvement.”

Cooper’s Hawk was first opened in Orland Park, Illinois in 2005. Operations have since expanded to 25 locations throughout Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Florida, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Five new locations will be opening through 2017.

About Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants:

Redefining the modern casual dining experience, Cooper’s Hawk is an unparalleled combination of restaurant, winery, Napa-style tasting room, and artisanal retail market. The innovative concept partners with some of the best grape growers in the world to craft the award-winning Cooper’s Hawk wine collection. Additionally, Cooper’s Hawk boasts one of the country’s largest Wine Clubs, a life-style driven monthly affiliation offering exclusive wines, events, and privileges.