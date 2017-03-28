Farm Credit Announces Spring Patronage Distribution to Members

Tom Truitt, President and CEO of MidAtlantic Farm Credit We are proud of our unique cooperative structure, which directly benefits our members and their local communities.

MidAtlantic Farm Credit announced that nearly $13 million in cash will be distributed to its member-borrowers in April. This is in addition to $6 million that was distributed to their members in February.

“We are proud of our unique cooperative structure, which directly benefits our members and their local communities,” says Tom Truitt, CEO of MidAtlantic Farm Credit. “Being able to distribute close to $19 million in the first quarter of 2017 shows the strong financial position our association is in, and our unwavering commitment to our members.”

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is a part of the national Farm Credit System. Their territory consists of 45 counties throughout Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Farm Credit is a cooperative, broken into associations that are able to share a portion of their annual profits with their member-borrowers. Each association determines its total income and expenses at the close of each fiscal year. After all expenses are deducted, the income remaining can be distributed in accordance with the association’s bylaws.

In 2016, the association distributed over $21 million in cash to its members. For more information about Farm Credit’s cooperative structure and patronage program, please visit mafc.com/about/patronage-program.

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers. It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. The co-op has over 11,100 members and almost $2.6 billion in loans outstanding. MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.