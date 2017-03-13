Ninety-seven percent of past HFLI Design Thinking workshop participants report that they would recommend the experience to a colleague. “The skills, mindsets, and processes in Design Thinking are being called for in Next Generation Science Standards and Common Core State Standards – and they are highly sought after by top employers,” said Deborah Parizek, HFLI's Executive Director.

Henry Ford Learning Institute (HFLI) is increasing the scope of its 2017 summer Design Thinking workshops to serve more K-20 educators and meet the demand for continued professional growth opportunities for past participants.

All of HFLI’s 2017 summer workshops for educators are held in dynamic learning spaces and focus on developing capacity for innovation through Design Thinking, a human-centered creative problem solving process:

-Introduction to Design Thinking for Educators, July 12-14, Detroit, Michigan.

-Innovation Collaborative for Design Thinking, July 17-18, Detroit, Michigan.

-Innovation Leaders, July 20-21, Detroit, Michigan.

-Introduction to Design Thinking for Educators, Aug. 7-9, San Antonio, Texas.

“The skills, mindsets, and processes in Design Thinking are being called for in Next Generation Science Standards and Common Core State Standards – and they are highly sought after by top employers,” said Deborah Parizek, Executive Director of Henry Ford Learning Institute. “HFLI’s immersive workshops inspire and build an educator’s capacity to provide Design Thinking experiences for students, develop a culture of innovation, and lead innovation in their K-20 education setting,”

“I left my HFLI workshop feeling invigorated and excited about the possibilities that this mindset and process bring to my practice,” said Elizabeth Joyner, STEM Learning and Innovation Specialist at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in Suffolk, Virginia, and a 2016 HFLI Introduction to Design Thinking for Educators participant. “Since then I have facilitated the Design Thinking process for a variety of projects at my school and with faculty across disciplines. The difference in student engagement is staggering; students who tend to be passive have found their voices and are beginning to actualize their potential right in front of my eyes. Our next step is to have students use the Design Thinking process to explore and address practical problems for stakeholders in our learning communities. “

For the first time, HFLI will offer its popular Introduction to Design Thinking for Educators workshop in San Antonio, Texas. This experience helps teachers and other school leaders learn how this creative problem solving process can be used to engage students in challenging projects that foster innovation and creative confidence.

In Detroit, HFLI’s summer professional development opportunities will again include Introduction to Design Thinking for Educators and Innovation Collaborative for Design Thinking workshops. For the first time, HFLI will offer Innovation Leaders, an immersive experience created for educators and administrators who want to develop skills and techniques to lead innovation with empathy; participants will work together to identify opportunities for change in their schools and design small-scale prototypes that have the potential to lead to big-scale change.

Ninety-seven percent of past HFLI workshop participants report that they would recommend the experience to a colleague.

Discounts for HFLI’s 2017 summer Design Thinking workshops are available to educators who register by April 30, 2017. Visit http://www.hfli.org/workshops to learn more.

About Henry Ford Learning Institute

Henry Ford Learning Institute (HFLI) is a non-profit organization that is redesigning how we learn. HFLI was founded in 2003 by The Henry Ford and Ford Motor Company Fund to equip students with the skills to imagine and innovate a brighter future and to make an effective transition from the classroom to college and beyond. HFLI serves nearly 1,900 students and 175 staff members at four K-12 urban Henry Ford Academies. Today, in addition to its innovative small schools, HFLI imagines, designs, and delivers workshops and consulting for K-20 education, workplace learning initiatives, and youth programs. Together with its partners, HFLI is empowering learners to think creatively, work collaboratively with others, and implement innovations. Learn more at http://www.hfli.org or on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/hfli.