Good360, a global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, has partnered with Serta Simmons Bedding LLC to provide critically needed mattresses to those impacted by the recent tornado outbreak in the company’s home state of Georgia.

The leading national bedding company has committed to deliver three semi-truckloads (equivalent to hundreds of mattresses) to serve those impacted by the tornadoes in Albany, Georgia. The Albany area was among the hardest hit with hundreds displaced from their homes, many having lost everything. The mattresses will be delivered during the recovery stage as families are able to return to or rebuild their homes – Good360 and Serta Simmons Bedding will jointly manage the donation so that local nonprofits doing recovery work on the ground have access to the mattresses when they are needed.

“Albany is less than 200 miles from our headquarters in Atlanta and we empathize with those who are now rebuilding after this devastating disaster,” said Paul Dascoli, SSB chief financial officer and head of the company’s philanthropic efforts. “We are pleased to participate in these recovery efforts, as it is part of our corporate ethic to support our local communities.”

“Through our DisasterRecovery360 initiative, Good360’s core focus is to ensure that we get the right goods to the right people at the right time throughout all stages of the recovery process,” added Richard Barney, EVP of Partnerships for Good360. “Our partnerships with local nonprofits serving the community and with corporations like Serta Simmons Bedding make it possible for us to move product to where it is needed most.”

Good360 is an innovative leader in the distribution of donated and excess goods and in disaster recovery, leveraging technology and expertise to provide hope and relief to people in need. The organization is currently engaged in disaster recovery efforts in Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia among others.

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to help people in need by inspiring companies to support nonprofits, and does so by connecting companies that have products to donate with nonprofits who need them. Since 1983, Good360 has distributed more than $9 billion in donated goods in the US and around the world, helping its network of more than 57,000 prequalified nonprofit members strengthen communities and improve the lives of millions of people in need. In 2016 alone, Good360 distributed $400 million in product and supported recovery efforts in a number of domestic and international disaster-impacted areas through its DisasterRecovery360 initiative. Good360 is an innovative leader in socially responsible product giving that delivers mutual benefit to both its nonprofit and corporate partners. The organization is proud to partner with corporations such as Walmart, UPS, CVS Health Foundation, Nike, IKEA, Sears, The Home Depot, Grainger, 3M, Mattel, Crayola, Gap, Inc., ANN INC., and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Good360 is a cause-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Alexandria, VA. Learn more at http://www.good360.org.

About Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (“SSB”) owns and manages two of the largest bedding brands in the mattress industry – National Bedding Company L.L.C. (the largest licensee and majority shareholder of Serta, Inc.) and Simmons Bedding Company, LLC. SSB is based in Atlanta and operates 32 manufacturing plants in the United States, six in Canada and one in Puerto Rico. Its subsidiary, National Bedding Company L.L.C., is based in suburban Chicago and markets a broad range of products under the Serta® brand, including Perfect Sleeper®, iComfort®, iSeries®, Sertapedic® and a portfolio of licensed products. In addition to National Bedding Company L.L.C., Serta, Inc. has five other independent licensees in the United States that manufacture and market Serta-branded products. SSB’s other subsidiary, Simmons Bedding Company, LLC, is based in Atlanta and markets a broad range of products including Beautyrest®, Beautyrest Black® and BeautySleep®. Both subsidiaries also serve as key suppliers of beds to many of the world's leading hotel groups and resort properties.