Canada’s leader in professional commercial trailer solutions, Trailer Wizards Ltd. announced it is once again winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program for excellence in business performance. Trailer Wizards originally won the Best Managed award in 2014 and has re-qualified since.

The 2017 Best Managed program recognizes the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million demonstrating strategy, capability and commitment to achieve sustainable growth. Established in 1993, Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices.

“It’s much more than just financial performance,” said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “The ingredients to success also include overall business performance and sustained growth. It takes dedication and commitment from the entire organization.”

Trailer Wizard attributes its continued success to strong leadership, continued emphasis on employee culture & safety, and continuous process improvement to provide customers with a best in class experience.

"We are thrilled that Trailer Wizards has been selected for three consecutive years" Doug Vanderspek, President of Trailer Wizards, explained. "Our leadership team and employees work hard to continually improve our processes to provide our customers the best service in the industry and to be a strategic, well managed company. It is truly a team effort at all levels of the organization."

2017 winners of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at the annual Canada’s Best Managed Companies gala in Toronto on April 19, 2017. On the same date, the Best Managed symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today’s business leaders.

The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums.

About Trailer Wizards:

About Trailer Wizards Ltd.: Trailer Wizards Ltd. is Canada’s largest and only national commercial trailer rental, leasing, sales, service, parts, and storage company. For over 50 years, Trailer Wizards Ltd. has been delivering professional commercial trailer solutions with fast, customer-friendly service while continuously driving out costs. Trailer Wizards Ltd. is a winner of the Top Fleet program and once again a winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. For more information, visit http://www.trailerwizards.com or follow us on Facebook,Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies:

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (After three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (Winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums. For further information, visit http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.