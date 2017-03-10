Badger Mom Care--safe, effective and nourishing skin care for expecting and nursing moms. We are a family friendly company with a passion for creating safe, nourishing products full of organic goodness. Caring for moms and babies is something we take very seriously.

W.S. Badger Co. Inc., a natural and organic personal care category leader, has launched three new products specially formulated to care for the sensitive and changing skin of expecting and nursing moms. Pregnant Belly Oil, Belly Butter, and Nursing Balm are certified organic, certified gluten-free and lab tested hypoallergenic.

“We are a family friendly company with a passion for creating safe, nourishing products full of organic goodness. Caring for moms and babies is something we take very seriously,” said Rebecca Hamilton, co-owner and VP of Research & Product Development at Badger. “Our new Mom Care line is formulated using only the gentlest blends of pure organic plant oils and emollient-rich butters and is free of any artificial ingredients, fragrances, GMOs, synthetics, or harsh ingredients.”

Badger’s Pregnant Belly Oil is a lightweight and nourishing daily-use moisturizer with the subtle, natural aroma of rose and vanilla, and is formulated to soothe and comfort dry, tight, stretched skin on belly and body. Nursing Balm is lanolin-free, pediatrician approved and uses just five simple ingredients to soothe and protect sensitive nipples—with no added fragrance. Belly Balm is a rich and creamy conditioner with the long lasting moisturizing power of naturally emollient cocoa butter to relieve dry, tight, stretched pregnancy skin.

Starting in March 2017, the new line will be available at leading natural retailers nationwide and online at badgerbalm.com with SRPs ranging from $5.99-$19.99. Products will also be available for sampling to trade visitors at Natural Products Food Expo West held March 10-12 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. In addition to these new Mom Care products, Badger also offers a certified organic and 100 percent natural baby and kids line, with products ranging from baby oil, baby balm, and zinc oxide diaper cream to sunscreens for babies and kids that are top-rated for safety and efficacy in the annual EWG Sunscreen Guide.

W.S. Badger Co. Inc. has produced quality, all-natural and certified organic body care products since 1995. Family-owned, family friendly and family run, Badger was born when Badger Bill, a carpenter at the time, discovered a recipe of natural ingredients strong enough to soothe his rough, dry and cracked hands. Now a team of about 100 employees, Badger produces almost all of its products in Gilsum, N.H.

A certified B Corp and a Benefit Corporation, Badger works hard to create a healthy business with ethical and charitable principles. Landing a spot on B Lab’s 2016 “Best for the World and Environment” lists, which honors companies with the highest score for positive social and environmental impact, validates Badger’s commitment to quality, safety and the health of the community and planet. Visit http://www.badgerbalm.com for more information.