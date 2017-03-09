23 Plates messages from AAAAAAA to ZZZZZZZ A’s, B’s & C’s all the way to Z’s

The My Plates Alphabet Auction is underway offering 23 unique 7-letter sequential license plate messages from AAAAAAA to ZZZZZZZ. These truly one-of-a-kind 7-letter repeater messages are sure to get noticed on the streets of Texas and are available on over 30 different plate designs, from Classic Black, to Lone Star colors like Pink, Green and Purple or choose Texas-themed designs from Oil and Gas, Texas Tough or Dallas Cowboys, to name a few.

In Texas, the maximum letters or numbers that can appear on an official state plate is seven. My Plates is offering via this auction the most A’s, B’s & C’s all the way to Z’s you can fit on your official Texas license plate. This is the very first time these unique plate messages have ever been offered in Texas.

Unlike other everyday Texas license plate messages, plate messages sold at auction by My Plates are legally transferable. Meaning the plate owner has the right to sell the plate message to another person (with the same ongoing rights), or gift it to a family member or friend. Transferability also means these plates could make great investments.

All plate messages within this auction come with a 5-year term, and have an opening bid of only $500, with no reserve beyond that. If only the opening bid has been received when the auction closes, that will be the final and winning bid!

“From A’s, B’s & C’s all the way to X’s, Y’s and Z’s, the Alphabet Auction is a great way for Texans to have fun on their license plate” said Steve Farrar, President of My Plates.

The Alphabet auction is conducted online and will run through March 22nd, 2017. If you don’t live in Texas that’s okay, people from outside the state can purchase a Texas license plate for display on their wall, however, to display the auction plate on a vehicle, the vehicle needs to be registered by a Texas resident.

Winning a 7-letter sequential license plate message from My Plates is as simple as A, B, C. Interested persons can, A) visit http://www.myplates.com/auction to get more information and view the complete list of plates for sale, B) complete an easy registration and C) bid!

The current high bids are $3,6000.00 for lot #21 featuring the message XXXXXXX and $2,200 for the message ZZZZZZZ, lot #23.