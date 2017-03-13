We are thrilled to honor Olivia for her music career and her philanthropic works Al Bowman Exec producer Las Vegas Fame Awards
THE INUAGURAL LAS VEGAS FAME AWARDS PRESENTED BY BOSE PROFESSIONAL & THE PRODUCER CHOICE HONORS TAKES PLACE THURSDAY MARCH 23RD HARD ROCK LIVE LAS VEGAS
OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN TO RECEIVE THE ICON AWARD
Olivia Newton John’s career has spanned 5 decades and she has sold over 100 million albums in her career, she is also known for her philanthropic work worldwide and since 2014 has been in residence at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, and a portion of all of her ticket sales went to the the wellness programs at her ONJCWRC. She is currently on tour worldwide. But she has taken time from the tour to be in Vegas to receive this honor in person.
Executive Producer Al Bowman, who for the past 27 years has Produced the LA MUSIC AWARDS, & THE HOLLYWOOD FAME AWARDS, has created the LAS VEGAS FAME AWARDS presented by BOSE PROFESSIONAL & the Producers Choice Honors, which will take place March 23rd 2017 at the Beautiful Hard Rock LIVE in Las Vegas.
Bowman said “It was time to honor the many Icons and legends in Las Vegas and I am thrilled to be able to produce this show here.”
Bowman also announced that comedy legend MARTY ALLEN will receive the LAS VEGAS AWARDS COMEDY LEGEND AWARD, at 6:00pm on the Red Carpet in a very special presentation at the Hard Rock.
ICONIC MUSIC AND FILM STAR OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN WILL BE HONORED WITH THE ICON AWARD AND WILL BE PRESENT TO ACCEPT.
Olivia Newton John will be in attendance that night during the awards show which starts at 7:00pm.
Other Honorees that night include
Anita Mann: Lifetime Achievement Award: Las Vegas Show Producer * Jim Gillette: Outstanding Athletic Achievement * Murray Sawchuck: Career Achievement in Magical Arts
Dinner hour performers starting at 6:30 pm:
1. Willie Ames
2. Stacy Robin
3. Holley McCreary
4. Barrie Dempsey
5. The Siren
Main Event Performers and Recipients of Las Vegas F.A.M.E. Awards:
1. Katherine (Kool Kat) Farnham: Sponsored by Voice Inside Productions
2. The Phoenix Patriot Band: Sponsored by The Phoenix Patriot Foundation
3. Petty Fever: A Tribute to Tom Petty: Sponsored by Music Connection Magazine
4. Randall Zwarte Band: Sponsored by Carry-On Trailer
5. Bob DeSena: A Tribute to Santana: Sponsored by Pip's on La Brea
6. The Her story of Rock: Sponsored by The Santa Fe Resort and Casino
50 independent artists and bands will be honored as well from around the USA and around the world. We will also honor business innovators
Entrepreneurs as well. There will be ELEVEN live performers.
Tickets are available for this event
Singer Joy Villa who recently made headlines wearing the TRUMP dress to the Grammy Awards will also be in attendance that night.
RED CARPET CELEBRITY ARRIVALS START AT 5:30PM
SPECIAL AWARD PRESENTATION TO COMEDY LEGEND MARTY ALLEN
6:00PM ON THE RED CARPET
ICON AWARD PRESENTED TO OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN IN PERSON DURING THE AWARD SHOW.
AWARD SHOW STARTS 7:00PM
