olivia newton john We are thrilled to honor Olivia for her music career and her philanthropic works Al Bowman Exec producer Las Vegas Fame Awards

NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS & MARKETING

Serving Clients Worldwide for 36 years

3042 N. KEYSTONE ST

BURBANK CA 91504

PUBLIC RELATIONS MEDIA CO-ORDINATION

TEL – 323-366-2796 E-MAILprstarus2000(at)yahoo(dot)com

THE INUAGURAL LAS VEGAS FAME AWARDS PRESENTED BY BOSE PROFESSIONAL & THE PRODUCER CHOICE HONORS TAKES PLACE THURSDAY MARCH 23RD HARD ROCK LIVE LAS VEGAS

OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN TO RECEIVE THE ICON AWARD

Olivia Newton John’s career has spanned 5 decades and she has sold over 100 million albums in her career, she is also known for her philanthropic work worldwide and since 2014 has been in residence at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, and a portion of all of her ticket sales went to the the wellness programs at her ONJCWRC. She is currently on tour worldwide. But she has taken time from the tour to be in Vegas to receive this honor in person.

Executive Producer Al Bowman, who for the past 27 years has Produced the LA MUSIC AWARDS, & THE HOLLYWOOD FAME AWARDS, has created the LAS VEGAS FAME AWARDS presented by BOSE PROFESSIONAL & the Producers Choice Honors, which will take place March 23rd 2017 at the Beautiful Hard Rock LIVE in Las Vegas.

Bowman said “It was time to honor the many Icons and legends in Las Vegas and I am thrilled to be able to produce this show here.”

Bowman also announced that comedy legend MARTY ALLEN will receive the LAS VEGAS AWARDS COMEDY LEGEND AWARD, at 6:00pm on the Red Carpet in a very special presentation at the Hard Rock.

ICONIC MUSIC AND FILM STAR OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN WILL BE HONORED WITH THE ICON AWARD AND WILL BE PRESENT TO ACCEPT.

Olivia Newton John will be in attendance that night during the awards show which starts at 7:00pm.

Other Honorees that night include

Anita Mann: Lifetime Achievement Award: Las Vegas Show Producer * Jim Gillette: Outstanding Athletic Achievement * Murray Sawchuck: Career Achievement in Magical Arts

Dinner hour performers starting at 6:30 pm:

1. Willie Ames

2. Stacy Robin

3. Holley McCreary

4. Barrie Dempsey

5. The Siren

Main Event Performers and Recipients of Las Vegas F.A.M.E. Awards:

1. Katherine (Kool Kat) Farnham: Sponsored by Voice Inside Productions

2. The Phoenix Patriot Band: Sponsored by The Phoenix Patriot Foundation

3. Petty Fever: A Tribute to Tom Petty: Sponsored by Music Connection Magazine

4. Randall Zwarte Band: Sponsored by Carry-On Trailer

5. Bob DeSena: A Tribute to Santana: Sponsored by Pip's on La Brea

6. The Her story of Rock: Sponsored by The Santa Fe Resort and Casino

50 independent artists and bands will be honored as well from around the USA and around the world. We will also honor business innovators

Entrepreneurs as well. There will be ELEVEN live performers.

Tickets are available for this event by going to http://www.producerschoicehonors.com

Singer Joy Villa who recently made headlines wearing the TRUMP dress to the Grammy Awards will also be in attendance that night.

ALL MEDIA IS URGED TO ATTEND THIS SPECIAL EVENT.

LIVE SHOTS WELCOMED

RED CARPET CELEBRITY ARRIVALS START AT 5:30PM

ALL HONORESS WILL WALK THE PRESS LINE.

SPECIAL AWARD PRESENTATION TO COMEDY LEGEND MARTY ALLEN

6:00PM ON THE RED CARPET

ICON AWARD PRESENTED TO OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN IN PERSON DURING THE AWARD SHOW.

AWARD SHOW STARTS 7:00PM

CALL TIME FOR MEDIA IS 4:30PM

LIVE SHOTS WELCOMED

MEDIA CONTACT: ROGER NEAL @ NEAL PR

CELL 714-883-0231, OFFICE 323-366-2796

ROGER NEAL WILL BE ON LOCATION IN VEGAS FOR THIS