SpectraSensors Exhibiting at Instrumentation 2017 Expo

SpectraSensors will exhibit at Instrumentation 2017 Expo in San Pedro, California, on March 28th, 2017. The event is one of the largest exhibitions on the west coast providing industry roundtable discussions, technical training, presentations and hosts exhibitors from the instrumentation, process control and process automation industry. The one day event will be held at Brouwerij West Craft Brewery at the Cabrillo Landing Marina.

Attendees can visit SpectraSensors at booth #105 to learn more about TDLAS spectroscopy used to perform on-line, real-time compositional analysis of process gas streams.

SpectraSensors, an Endress+Hauser company, is a leading global provider of laser-based process instrumentation. We design and manufacture TDLAS and Raman analyzers for on-line monitoring of H2O, H2S, CO, CO2, C2H2, NH3, H2, N2, and other components in the process gas streams. We also offer Quenched Fluorescence analyzers for on-line, real-time measurements of O2. All analyzers are built to ensure the highest levels of efficiency with reliable measurements and low cost of operation. Our analyzers are used in the natural gas, synthetic natural gas, LNG, gas processing, petrochemical, refinery, and atmospheric testing industries.

For more information contact: SpectraSensors, Inc. 4333 W Sam Houston Parkway N, Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77043

