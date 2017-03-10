Brownells will make some noise about suppressors, and host American Suppressor Association President Knox Williams in a Facebook Live event on March 14, at 7:00 pm CST.

Viewers will be able to submit questions, comment and interact on the Brownells Facebook Page during the event, and learn more about the Hearing Protection Act and suppressors.

Currently in committees in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, the Hearing Protection Act, or HPA, would make the following changes to Federal law:



Remove suppressors from the National Firearms Act

Eliminate the $200 transfer tax per suppressor

Make purchasing a suppressor exactly like buying a gun, with a simple NICS check

The American Suppressor Association advocates for the suppressor industry and works to educate the public about the benefits of suppressor use. The ASA also lobbies for suppressor-friendly legislation.

“It's an honor to be invited to join Brownells for the Facebook Live event on the 14th,” said ASA President Knox Williams. “I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to interact with the public while discussing the Hearing Protection Act, as well as our state level pro-suppressor advocacy. If you're interested in the facts about where the HPA stands, and want to know what you can do to help make it a reality, tune in and take action.”

“We have a great opportunity right now to go on the offensive,” said Brownells CEO Pete Brownell. “Passing the HPA is a great way to regain ground. It’s going to take equal, if not more effort to get this through both the House and Senate. Now’s the time to make your voice heard to your representatives.”

About the ASA

The American Suppressor Association (ASA) is the unified voice of the suppressor industry. Our mission is to unite and advocate for the common interests of suppressor manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and consumers. To accomplish our mission, our principal initiatives focus on state lobbying, federal lobbying, public education, and industry outreach. For more information on how you can join the ASA, and help protect and expand your right to own and use suppressors, please visit http://www.AmericanSuppressorAssociation.com.

About Brownells

About Brownells

Brownells is the world's leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools and survival gear.