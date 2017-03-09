CURE Media Group, the nation’s leading digital and print media enterprise focused on cancer patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups, is developing a video series to help highlight Colorectal Cancer Awareness month. Colon cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the United States.

Colon Cancer Alliance CEO Michael Sapienza said, “I was brought into this field when my mom passed away from colon cancer in 2009 — it was Mother’s Day. I founded an organization called the Chris4Life Colon Cancer Foundation. We then merged with the Colon Cancer Alliance and now, are leading a national effort to fund research to improve patient family support and prevention of the disease.”

Recognizing the efforts of leading organizations such as Sapienza’s, CURE Media Group has partnered with the Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Colon Cancer Alliance to help to further spread the word about prevention and treatment. CURE Media Group is promoting the Colon Cancer Alliance’s upcoming 12th Annual Scope It Out Run/Walk for Colon Cancer Awareness, which will take place on March 19, 2017, at the Freedom Plaza, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

Expert oncologist John Marshall, MD, said, “Scope It Out 5K is about raising money and improving awareness in our community. We are a big city. About 6 million people live around here. Colon cancer is an incredibly common disease. We see way too many of these patients yearly and our goal here is to try and reduce that—reduce the incidence, reduce the mortality of colon cancer. Fundraising and awareness.”

In addition to promoting Scope It Out, CURE Media Group will also release an educational video series that features key insights from a medical oncologist, Dr. John Marshall, a gastroenterologist, Dr. Thomas Loughney, and a physician’s assistant of gastroenterology, Jhuli Patel, regarding the importance of screening in colon cancer and what to expect when undergoing a colonoscopy. Sapienza will also provide perspective on prevention and screening, and will highlight how advocacy groups like his can support patients and their loved ones facing a cancer diagnosis.

For more information on the educational initiatives CURE Media Group is doing for Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, and to follow along with this special series, please visit: http://www.CureToday.com.

To sign up for the Colon Cancer Alliance’s upcoming 12th Annual Scope It Out Run/Walk for Colon Cancer Awareness, please visit: http://support.ccalliance.org/site/TR/5K/UndyNEW?pg=entry&fr_id=2485.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as CURE Connections®; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, N.J.-based Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® (http://www.onclive.com) platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com or http://www.mjhassoc.com.