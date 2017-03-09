Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has added Brenda L. Rosales to its San Francisco office as an associate in the firm’s Labor & Employment Practice. Rosales will assist clients with both labor & employment litigation and traditional labor advice.

Joining the firm from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), Rosales has prosecuted and investigated unfair labor practice allegations, including, but not limited to: retaliatory terminations, bad faith bargaining and employee handbook rules. In the early stage of her career, she has already successfully negotiated 100 settlements with opposing counsel and was nominated by the NLRB’s Oakland office for conspicuous achievement in litigation preparation and execution.

Rosales holds a J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law (2012) and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles (2008).

About Greenberg Traurig’s Labor & Employment Practice

Greenberg Traurig’s Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today’s human resources professionals. The practice has been recognized by Law360 as “Practice Group of the Year” for Labor & Employment (2011 and 2013), and has received a regional award from American Lawyer affiliate, Daily Report, for “Litigation Department of the Year” in Georgia (Labor & Employment 2015). In addition, the practice is recognized by The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, Labor-Management Relations, and Trade Secrets Litigation. Visit Greenberg Traurig’s Labor & Employment Blog for insights and analysis of the latest labor and employment developments, including legislation, regulations, cases, policies, and trends.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.