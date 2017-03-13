Cadence Group to Run Booth at ACRL 2017

The Association of Colleges & Research Libraries (ACRL) is hosting its 2017 event in Baltimore from March 22-25th. In addition to the hundreds of programs and activities going on, Cadence Group has a booth to showcase our world class library services. The booth will be open from 5:45-7:30pm starting on Wednesday, 9am-4:30pm on Thursday, and 9:30am-4pm on Friday.

Mary Beth Weaver, MLS, VP, will lead our team at Booth 1053. Our team includes local employees supporting libraries at clients such as the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center and Wallops Flight Facility, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and Department of Justice, as well as employees outside of the Washington D.C./Baltimore area that come from clients in the academic and corporate sectors. As thought leaders in Library and Information Science, the Cadence Group team will answer questions about best practices and discuss how Cadence Group can help with cost-effective information acquisition, library and systems management, and information dissemination.

The conference as a whole is not one to miss. The ACRL typically hosts this event once every two years, and will enable you to connect with your peers all around the globe (per ACRL, through over 500 programs, 200 companies, and 3,000 of your peers in the Library Sciences). Registration is available here: http://conference.acrl.org/registration/.

With speakers across the board of library and information from both the commercial and federal world, you’ll be ripe with ideas from the very beginning of this conference. Come find us at Booth 1053 Wednesday, March 23rd through Friday, March 25th with your questions and for information on how we can help you.

About Cadence Group

Cadence Group, a certified woman owned small business, is a user-centric information management company with nearly 25 years of experience in consulting and information management services. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with an office in Washington, D.C., Cadence Group provides services to large federal agencies, as well as state and local governments. By combining information governance, process improvement, web content management, records & information management, library science, knowledge management, user experience, training and technology services, Cadence Group helps corporate and government clients easily obtain, manage, disseminate, and communicate information. Our clients optimize information assets, maintain compliance, and acquire information experts through our consulting and placement services.

