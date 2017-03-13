Aaron Benz Aaron’s expertise in chemical manufacturing coupled with his strong business development experience will drive direction and fuel further growth.

Aaron Benz brings over eight years of experience in chemical manufacturing and sales across the life science industry. In this new role, he will focus on strategic growth and strengthening Chata’s leadership in pharmaceutical manufacturing, molecular diagnostics, molecular biology, and In Vitro Diagnostics. His background includes holding Director of Operations and Business Specialist positions at industrial cleaning and biochemical companies both of which were reagent manufacturers. In addition to joining Chata, Aaron Benz will continue serving as a Board Member for the Alliance For Working Together (AWT) Foundation, a nonprofit promoting the development of rewarding careers in manufacturing.

“We are thrilled Aaron Benz has joined our rapidly growing team. His vision and skills will be tremendously valuable as we continue our expansion,” said Aaron Schieving, Corporate Director of Sales and Marketing for Lifecycle Biotechnologies, parent company to Chata Biosystems. “We are confident Aaron’s expertise in chemical manufacturing coupled with his strong business development experience will drive direction and fuel further growth.”

Based in Loveland, CO, Chata Biosystems is a chemical and reagent manufacturer known for its unique packaging. Providing essential and innovative products that are evolved by passionate people, Chata Biosystems has been serving clients across many industries including pharmaceutical and biotech, agrichemical and food product, and specialty healthcare for nearly 20 years. In 2011, Chata was acquired by Fort Worth, TX-based, Lifecycle Biotechnologies, adding to their suite of life science brands which also includes Boval BioSolutions and VI Plastics.

Questions or for more information regarding Aaron Benz, Chata Biosystems, or anything related can be directed toward Aaron Schieving at aschieving(at)lifecyclebio(dot)com or found at Chata Biosystems and Lifecycle Biotechnologies.