Riviera Maya. – “Sports and nature get together in the Hacienda Tres Ríos Triathlon every year since 2011, and it has become one of the most sought-after events of the year,” said Annie Arroyo, Director of Brand and Communication in Sunset World Resorts & Vacation Experiences, during the press conference in which Hacienda Tres Ríos Triathlon 2017 was announced, and to which she invited sportspeople, triathletes, runners, cyclists, swimmers and public general to participate next May 14th, 2017.

“It is a unique competition because it takes place in an unparalleled place: Tres Ríos Nature Park, which in its 326 acres comprises 3 natural rivers, 10 cenotes, more than 120 species of plants and more than 90 species of animals, it also represents a challenge for sportspeople,” added Annie Arroyo. In the same press conference also spoke Carly Casarrubias, Director of MasAccion, responsible for Hacienda Tres Ríos Triathlon logistics, Jorge Hernández, Hacienda Tres Ríos General Manager and the blind athlete Marcos Velázquez, were in the same conference.

During her intervention, Carly Casarrubias explained that the event keeps growing yearly, having had 420 triathletes participating last year, and this year they’re expecting more than 500 competitors divided in sprint, relay and children from 6 to 15 years old categories; “we are expecting to receive triathletes from Quintana Roo, Yucatán and Campeche as well as from Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey,” she added. She also said that they have been working so that up to 30% of the participants could be from outside the region with a favorable response.

She also pointed out that the competence will take place in the Hacienda Tres Ríos premises, that two distances will be open: Sprint and children in two branches, male and female, starting at 7:00 am for sprint while the children category the starting hour will be at 9:00 am. She stressed out that the Mexican Federation of Triathlon supports the event and that the distances for children between 6 and 8 years old will be 50 meters swimming, 1 kilometer cycling and 500 meters running; for children between 9 and 11 years old, 150 meters swimming, 4 kilometers cycling and 1 kilometer running; for children between 12 and 13 years old, 300 meters swimming, 8 kilometers cycling and 1.5 kilometers running; while for children between 14 and 15 years old there will be 400 meters swimming, 10 kilometers cycling and 2.5 kilometers running.

“The first three places in each category in both branches will receive a trophy and prizes in kind from the sponsors; the first three general places in the male and female branches will also receive prizes,” said Carly Casarrubias adding that early bird subscriptions started in mid January while the second stage subscriptions are on with the following prices: $1,200 pesos for adults, $1,750 pesos for relay team, $650 pesos for children between 6 and 8 years old, $750 pesos for children between 9 and 11 years old, $850 pesos for children between 12 and 15 years old; the third and last stage subscriptions will start on March 15th and end on May 11th with the following prices: Sprint is $1,450 pesos for adults, $2,150 pesos for relay team, $750 pesos between 6 and 8 years old, $850 pesos for children between 9 and 11 years old and $950 pesos for children between 12 and 15 years old.

In his intervention, Jorge Hernández, Hacienda Tres Ríos General Manager, highlighted the importance of this kind of events for the resort, because it doesn’t only attract sportspeople, but it also promotes positive social interaction and family quality time. Marcos Velázquez, blind athlete, declared that he will participate in this event, that the most important highlight of the competition is the joy of swimming in the Caribbean Sea, and running and cycling through the jungle paths. “Sight is not necessary for me, I am marveled with Tres Ríos Natural Park though the rest of my senses,” he affirmed.

During the presentation to the media it was announced that on May 13th, 2017 there will be an exhibit called “Accept the Challenge”, where competition last minute details will be announced, competitors will register and receive their package. Some important companies will participate, like Aguakan and others related to healthcare and sports. The exhibit will be open from 2:30 pm to 7:00 pm in the Hacienda Tres Ríos main ballroom.

The Ideal Place

Tres Ríos Natural Park is a 326-acre natural reserve that surrounds Hacienda Tres Ríos, a luxury resort that combines warm hospitality, comfortable accommodations and exclusive access to the beautiful park. With a distinguishing commitment with the environment preservation, Hacienda Tres Ríos offer its guests a unique vacation experience while it works towards the preservation of the natural beauty and the local culture.