BBX Capital Named Exclusive Florida Franchisee for MOD Pizza

BBX Capital and MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza” or “MOD”), a pioneer of fast-casual pizza, announced that northern Florida has been added to BBX Capital’s franchisee territory. BBX Capital previously had rights to develop MOD locations in central and southern Florida and as a consequence is now MOD’s exclusive franchisee for the state of Florida.

“We have maintained that a few strong franchisees are the right approach for MOD as we continue our expansion,” said Scott Svenson, co-founder and CEO of MOD Pizza. “The BBX Capital team has shown a strong commitment to the people side of the business, and we are thrilled to have their expertise and experience as they bring the MOD brand to Florida.”

MOD currently has over 200 locations across 20 states and the United Kingdom. Founded by entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson, MOD was inspired by the couple’s love of Italian street-style pizza, their desire for authentic, affordable and fast dining options for their busy family and the idea that a great company could be built around people. The Svensons bring their experience from building two highly successful concepts - Seattle Coffee Company and Carluccio's. MOD's team of advisors and executives bring experience from iconic brands such as Starbucks, Disney, McDonald's, Dunkin Donuts, Drugstore.com, Outerwall and T-Mobile.

BBX Capital has extensive financial, real estate, hospitality and restaurant experience. In addition to its real estate portfolio, the company currently owns Bluegreen Corporation, a vacation ownership company, Hoffman’s Chocolates, a manufacturer of gourmet chocolates with retail locations throughout South Florida, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks, a portfolio of candy companies throughout the United States. BBX Capital previously owned BankAtlantic, one of the largest and oldest retail banks headquartered in the state of Florida.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with MOD and to bring the concept to all of Florida,” said Jarett Levan, President of BBX Capital. “MOD continues to establish itself as a leader in the fast casual pizza category while offering consumers an affordable and fast dining experience and we look forward to working with MOD to build on the success they have already had.”

It is currently anticipated BBX Capital will open its first Florida MOD location this summer.

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BBXT)(OTCQX:BBXT), formerly BFC Financial Corporation, is a diversified holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. In addition, through its Real Estate and Middle Markets Divisions, BBX Capital is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. To learn more, visit BBXCapital.com.

About MOD Pizza:

A pioneer of the fast casual pizza segment, MOD Pizza was founded in Seattle in 2008 by entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. MOD's individual artisan-style pizzas and salads are made on demand, letting customers choose whatever they like from over 30 toppings, all for one set price. At the core of MOD is a purpose-led culture that’s committed to being a force for good in the community – creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. MOD was ranked as America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic; earned a spot on the 2016 Inc. 500 list as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies; and was recognized by Fortune as one of the 20 best workplaces in retail for its progressive hiring practices and career-growth opportunities. MOD currently has more than 200 locations across 20 states and the UK. To learn more, visit modpizza.com