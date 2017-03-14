The annual conference brings together the foremost technical experts and innovators in Cloud, Internet of Things, and Watson.

Terma Software, the makers of the market leading workload analytics solution, will be presenting at IBM InterConnect in Las Vegas on March 22nd at 4:00 PM. Terma Software’s CEO Shane Hade and CTO Jennifer Chisik have been asked to present on the topic of Leveraging Predictive Analytics for Optimizing & Managing Workload Environments.

Shane Hade, CEO of Terma Software, stated, “we are honored and excited to be a part of IBM InterConnect 2017. Our presentation will focus on the area of multi-vendor and cross platform predictive analytics for workload automation environments. In today’s dynamic cloud environments and IoT, analytics have become pivotal in managing and leveraging these areas to their fullest potential.”

In this session, attendees will learn how Advanced Workload Analytics from Terma Software is used to optimize complex, single and multi-vendor workload environments through a single-pane-of-glass analytics platform. The discussion will cover workload design best practices and using the platform for visually understanding your workload environment. Additionally, it will demonstrate how to analyze a workload environment through the visualization platform and then optimize and monitor its performance in real-time leveraging the predictive analytics engine. Advanced analytics BI reporting for on-going operational management and continuous workload improvement will also be covered.

About TERMA SOFTWARE

Over the past decade Terma has developed the industry’s most comprehensive knowledge of workload data and the ability to leverage that understanding to provide measureable business analytics. Terma’s products, TermaUNIFY (formerly JAWS), TermaINSIGHT, and TermaVISION enable companies to optimize their workload processing and realize more value from their automation tools by providing SLA management, forecasting, prediction, business intelligence, reporting, simulation, and modeling. The products are available as SaaS and on-premise solutions. The solution ensures that companies can lower their costs and improve the reliability and performance of their mission critical workloads.

For more information, please contact Jim Anderson at 303.396.0454 or email Jim(at)TermaLabs(dot)com.