PremierPoint Solutions will host a free one-hour webinar on Wednesday, March 15 at 11:00 a.m. EDT titled, “Business Extranets that are Cost-effective and Highly-secure”

During the webinar, Jeff Cate, President, and Johnathan Horton, Senior Support Engineer, will discuss and demonstrate how Extranet Collaboration Manager (ExCM) can enable a business to use SharePoint 2016 to provide cost-effective, highly-secure, and user-friendly on-premises extranets for collaboration with customers, vendors and other business partners.

Cate and Horton will cover techniques for:



Allowing internal company users to easily and securely invite external business partners to join private extranet collaboration sites

Automatically enforcing security and governance policies as external users create accounts from invitations and join sites

Oversee and govern external user Forms-based Authentication (FBA) accounts with minimal workload for SharePoint Administrators

Automating the extranet site request and provisioning process for extranet sites to ensure that it is fast and easy for users to obtain properly provisioned sites as new customers\vendors\projects are initiated

To register for the March 15 webinar, visit:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5539599446641350659

Based in Nashville, Tenn., PremierPoint Solutions is a Microsoft Silver Partner and developer of the award-winning SharePoint add-on, Extranet Collaboration Manager (ExCM), which is available for SharePoint 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016. For more information visit https://www.premierpointsolutions.com/.