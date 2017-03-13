I Agree to See Launches Online Political Film Festival: #RESISTFest

IAgreetoSee.com, an online platform building an audience of people who actually like watching political ads, launched its online film festival called #RESISTFest.

With the recent surge of political activism – and with emerging video production tools becoming easier to use – I Agree to See is encouraging grassroots organizations, students, independent journalists and budding ad-makers to create unique and evocative political ads.

“Our mission with I Agree to See is to curate the very best political ads and aggregate an audience of millions of voters who actually want to see these ads. With this new film festival we hope to inspire the creation of even more powerful political spots from beyond the usual sources,” said I Agree to See co-founder Eric Jaye, who is also the founder of Storefront Political Media – a San Francisco-based political consulting firm.

In addition to IAgreetoSee.com, Jaye’s firm has been a launchpad for a series of campaign technology products, including the direct mail platform SpeakEasyPolitical.com and the new self-service digital media platform, StorefrontDigital.com.

Submissions will be showcased on IAgreetoSee.com, which had nearly 10 million unique views in 2016, and will also be promoted on Facebook and Twitter.

Details for submissions are below:

Length: 30-90 second ads

Deadline: Monday, May 15, 2017

Prizes:



Gold Prize: $2,500

Silver Prize: $1,500

Audience Favorite: $1,000

Honorable Mention: I Agree to See Swag, special promotion on IAgreetoSee.com

Official entries can be submitted in a digital format here: https://filmfreeway.com/festival/IAgreetoSeesRESISTfest

(*Rules and terms of agreement apply)