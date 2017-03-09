ArtFields® Finalizes Artist and Judge Lineups

It's always exciting to see what a cross-section of Southern artists are generating today. - ArtFields 2017 Review Panelist Cora Fisher.

Approximately 400 works by artists across the Southeast have been selected by the ArtFields® 2017 review panel to exhibit across dozens of venues in historic Lake City, South Carolina. They will soon begin arriving in this welcoming town.

The fifth anniversary is poised to be the ultimate celebration of art in the South, as the accepted artwork represents a wide range in subject matter, medium, and emerging to established artists. This list of accepted artists’ names can be viewed online here: http://www.artfieldssc.org/artists/list-of-artfields-2017-accepted-artists/

With more than $120,000 on the line – the largest total prize amount in the competition’s history – the stakes are higher than ever before. Prizes are awarded based on input from registered ArtFields visitors and a panel of judges comprised of acclaimed visual arts professionals.

Artists from 12 Southeastern states, a region not often recognized for its artistic achievements, will compete in Lake City April 21 - 29, 2017, during which 40 local businesses, such as barber shops, salons, and boutiques, are all transformed into art galleries.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Downtown Historic Lake City may have the most art galleries per capita in the United States for this 9-day event, a truly amazing feat for a city with a population of 6,732.

Review Panelist Cora Fisher noted the high quality of this year’s submissions. "It's always exciting to see what a cross-section of Southern artists are generating today,” she said. “ArtFields gives us that glimpse and also shows us a few special artists who stand out among their peers."

The art competition will award life-changing prizes of $50,000 for the Top Prize, $25,000 for Juried Panel Prize and two $12,500 People’s Choice (one each for two- and three-dimensional work) in addition to seven new Category Awards of $1,500 each and 10 Citizens Bank Merit awards of $1,000 each.

The 2017 judges are: Sara Estes, fine arts journalist, Nashville, Tenn.; Tosha Grantham, curator of Second Street Gallery, Charlottesville, Va.; Angela Mack, executive director and chief curator for the Gibbes Museum of Art, Charleston, S.C.; Karen Patterson, curator at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, Sheboygan, Wis.; Marshall N. Price, Nancy Hanks Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University, Durham, NC.

While in New Orleans this past fall on an "immersion tour" to boost submissions from outside of South Carolina’s bordering states, the ArtFields team spoke with the 2015 Top Prize winner, Charles Anderson. He shared that his winnings in the competition allowed him to open his own business.

The tour’s goal was realized: More artwork was submitted (and accepted) for exhibition from the cities the team visited, all in outlying states, than ever before.

For the full lineup of events happening at ArtFields 2017, please visit the calendar page: http://www.artfieldssc.org/attendees/events/

About ArtFields®

April 21-29, 2017

ArtFields® is the recipient of the 2017 Southeast Tourism Society Award and The Charles A. Bundy Award. The competition began in 2013 with a simple goal: honor the artists of the Southeast with a week's worth of celebration and competition in the heart of a traditional Southern small town. With over $120,000 up for grabs, awarded based on the input of visitors to ArtFields and a panel of judges comprised of acclaimed visual arts professionals, the competition offers life-changing amounts of money to all artists in all media who live in the 12 Southeastern states. The 400 pieces will be displayed in locally owned venues, from renovated warehouses from the 1920's to a Smithsonian-qualified art gallery to upscale restaurants and start-up boutiques, in a mutual celebration of art and community. What was once one of South Carolina's most prosperous agricultural communities now becomes a living art gallery as it demonstrates the best of the Southeast and recognizes the incredible talent here.