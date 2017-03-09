Starmark Launches Second Phase of "Hello Sunny" Campaign

“As Greater Fort Lauderdale continues to grow and metamorphoses into a luxurious and refined landscape, its marketing efforts need to reflect those changes,” explains Starmark Chief Marketing Officer, Lisa Hoffman-Linero.

Starmark International has launched the second phase of Greater Fort Lauderdale’s iconic “Hello Sunny” brand campaign to reflect the evolution of the warm-weather destination with modern luxury.

Starmark, a full-service integrated communications agency, created the original campaign five years ago. Now the agency has developed the new campaign, which continues to define the climate and differentiate the destination with its breezy lifestyle and happy-go-lucky vibe, yet elevates the brand to a more sophisticated level.

“As Greater Fort Lauderdale continues to grow and metamorphoses into a luxurious and refined landscape, its marketing efforts need to reflect those changes,” explains Starmark Chief Marketing Officer, Lisa Hoffman-Linero. “This new campaign accomplishes the task by sharing the warmth, elegance and beauty of the destination, while staying true to its carefree roots.”

The campaign for the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau features imagery that is authentic and warm, with rich tones, soft lighting and sun-kissed moments, which were shot throughout Broward County. The images capture a “beach and beyond” showcase of some of the destination’s most popular areas including Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale Beach, Deerfield Beach, Weston and Wilton Manors.

The “hello” headlines act as a greeting, while conveying the welcoming vibe of Greater Fort Lauderdale. Whimsical, feel-good copy communicates the perpetually sunny state-of-mind consumers find themselves in while visiting.

The new campaign, showcasing a vast array of destination lifestyle experiences, will appear in print, digital, television, radio and social media throughout Florida, New York, Chicago and Boston, and in national publications such as New York Times’ T Magazine, USA Today Travel Magazine, Passport and ManAboutWorld, as well as Spotify, Pandora and Hulu. The campaign premiered in New York City with a Times Square billboard video featuring Isabella Santiago, a Venezuelan model and 2014 Miss World Transgender. Viewed by millions, the video ran in tandem with Manhattan’s famous New Year’s Eve ball drop.

Along with Miss World Transgender, the campaign features two additional transgender models, making Greater Fort Lauderdale the world’s first destination to use transgender models in mainstream advertising. It’s an initiative that highlights Greater Fort Lauderdale’s commitment to inclusion and equality. “We want all visitors to know they can be free to be themselves and feel safe while vacationing here,” states Hoffman-Linero.

The new campaign coincides with the launch of a new platform, Hello Sunny TV, which is a 24/7 network providing continuous information on all things Greater Fort Lauderdale via live, programmed and on-demand videos. “Hello Sunny TV is a strategic initiative, offering rich content for today’s savvy travellers,” says Starmark VP, Creative Director Dale Baron. “Campaign elements drive our audience to programming that is always ‘on’ and refreshed daily. The network gives consumers the opportunity to self-select content tailored to their interests.” For more information and to view all of the new campaign videos on Hello Sunny TV, visit sunny.org/tv

