Pentagon Correspondent to Speak at Hood College

A Pentagon correspondent for the New York Times will speak at Hood College on March 22 for the College’s observance of International Women’s Day.

Helene Cooper, a Liberian-born American journalist and author, will give her talk, “How to Get a Woman Elected President: The Lesson from Liberia,” at 7 p.m. in the Whitaker Campus Center Commons. She will read from her book, “Madame President: The Extraordinary Journey of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf,” and she will talk about how the women of Liberia took control and elected President Sirleaf in a guerilla campaign that could offer lessons globally.

The lecture will be followed by a book signing, and light refreshments will be provided. The talk is free and open to the community, and it is co-sponsored by the Center for Global and International Studies, the Graduate School, and the Office of International Student Services.

International Women’s Day is March 8, and it is an opportunity for people to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and to declare bold actions people will take to help accelerate gender parity.

As part of Hood’s observance of the day March 22, various student organizations will staff tables to help raise money for the Malala Fund, which is dedicated to raising awareness about the obstacles many girls face in accessing educational opportunities around the world. For a minimum donation of $1, individuals will receive a specially designed button publicizing the #BeBoldforChange movement at Hood. For more information about the Malala Fund, visit http://www.malala.org.

For more information on International Women’s Day, visit http://www.internationalwomensday.com. For more information about Cooper’s talk, contact Paige Eager at eager(at)hood(dot)edu.