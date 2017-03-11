Qure Alkaline Water Reveals New Logo and Higher pH Score

Boasting a sleek, new look, QURE Alkaline Water unveiled a fresh, premium contemporary new water bottle today at the Natural Products Expo in Anaheim, California. Highlighting its natural, eco-friendly attributes and the added function of the highest pH10 in the market, QURE's new logo is a testament to the growth of the Alkaline water industry and the brand's movement towards attracting a wider audience while appealing to its existing health conscious customers. Currently available at your favorite retailers including Whole Foods, Ralphs, Sprouts and more, QURE'S reinvented bottle will appear in May 2017.

"The high pH water market continues to grow and evolve as consumers learn more about high pH waters, attracting a broader market, including health-savvy millennials. We wanted to appeal to this new set of consumers, while still staying true to the brand, science and appeal that is beloved by so many health conscious individuals," said Thomas Ventura, CEO, QURE Alkaline Water.

In 2010, QURE made its debut as one of the few alkaline water options available in natural food stores. As the high pH water market continues to grow, QURE has remained dedicated to continuing to explore the benefits of alkaline water and delivering the highest-quality of water to its consumers. As the first ever in the market with the highest pH10, along with Antioxidants and Electrolytes, QURE proves why it should be the top choice for health-conscious individuals.

The stylish yet simple new packaging is also a way to visually express QURE's unique, eco-friendly water cycle process, using renewable and natural ingredients. While other brands of alkaline water use the electrolysis process or ion separation which wastes 50% of the water to raise the pH value, QURE embraces a natural, zero-waste process, while still maintaining its smooth, silky taste.

QURE maintains its healthy growth year, and continues to widen its distribution footprint by the month. QURE is currently available nationally in thousands of retailers across the USA and in selected grocery chains in the middle East and Asia. Visit qurewater.com to find the QURE near you.

Press Contact: Nicole(at)QureWater(dot)com