TrustLock, Inc. Announces the Launch of TrustLockUSA.com

TrustLock, Inc., announces the launch of their web-based estate planning business TrustLockUSA.com. TrustLock has revolutionized the estate planning field by combining the ultimate “Living Trust” documents with it's VideoWishes® program into a single membership. The TrustLock system helps members create “Living Trust” and supporting documents. The TrustLock Cloud-based system securely gives members and the loved ones they assign, access to important legal documents anytime, anywhere in the world using a computer or smart phone.

A TrustLock membership is the first of it's kind to bundle estate planning documents and testamentary video into one package. In the future, NO legitimate estate plan will be complete without Testamentary Video® through Video Wishes® augmenting traditional estate planning documents. Testamentary Video® clarifies the estate decisions members have made for their loved ones. Videos are stored inside a members secure dashboard and can create a video library of self-reflection and intimate thoughts about life to be shared during their lifetime or after death using TrustLock's proprietary video storage technology.

A TrustLock Membership includes the following:

DocCreator®

Through TrustLock, members create “Living Trust” planning documents by filling out a single form. Once the initial form is completed, the Living Trust and supporting documents are stored and locked in a members TrustLock account.

Video Wishes®

Testamentary Video® is created through Video Wishes® and clarifies the estate decisions members have made for their loved ones. Videos are stored inside a members secure dashboard and can create a video library of self-reflection and intimate thoughts about life to be shared during their lifetime or after.

DocLock®

DocLock provides complete digital protection. Documents and videos are securely accessed on any digital hand-held or desk-top system anytime anywhere. TrustLock uses bank-level AES-256 encryption, SSL using 2048-bit certificates to safe-guard documents.

Digital Lawyer®

The “Digital Lawyer” system allows members to get technical and planning advice directly from the TrustLock legal team. The TrustLocks estate planning attorneys have over twenty-five years of experience in the estate planning and ElderCare field and are always available to help their members.

About TrustLock, Inc.:

TrustLock, Inc. has developed the ‘ultimate’ Living Trust “package,” prepared in an exceptionally inviting digital format. The TrustLock Estate Planning documents provide customers with the most comprehensive and professional “Living Trust” package currently available from any source.

