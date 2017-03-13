Falcon's Nest Villa at Peter Island Resort & Spa "We are excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our top luxury villa, Falcon’s Nest, the perfect place for a one-of-a-kind, private island vacation," says Scott Hart, General Manager.

Peter Island Resort & Spa is proud to announce the 10th anniversary of its most luxurious villa, Falcon’s Nest, with the Falcon’s Nest Villa’s 10th Anniversary Champagne Celebration package featuring a Dom Perignon Champagne party, a 10-course private wine pairing dinner, gourmet beach cabana picnic, a full-day yacht cruise and more. Also being launched is the Villa Celebration package offering 30% savings for Crow’s Nest and Hawk’s Nest villa bookings of five nights or more.

“We are excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our top luxury villa, Falcon’s Nest, with special offers for guests looking for a one-of-a-kind, private island villa vacation,” says Scott Hart, General Manager. “These offerings were developed to provide guests with ways to celebrate their own special events and occasions with family and friends.”

FALCON’S NEST VILLA CHAMPAGNE CELEBRATION

Known as Peter Island’s "rock star" villa, Falcon’s Nest is perched atop one of the island’s highest peaks showcasing stunning views. This Barcelona-style villa is 21,645 square-feet and accommodates up to 12 guests with six bedroom suites. The main villa has a 2,250 square-foot master suite, grand room with a striking cathedral ceiling, media room, dining room and two kitchens. The outdoor space showcases a three-story waterfall, infinity-edge pool, whirlpool and bar & grill. The package includes:



Five nights of accommodations in Falcon’s Nest Villa for up to 12 guests

Dom Perignon Champagne party with hors d’oeuvres and a live Caribbean steel pan band

Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily with the villa’s private chef, or in any of the resort’s restaurants

Non-alcoholic beverages, house cocktails, beers, select wines and liquors by the glass

One 2½ hour Seaside Bohio Spa Escape per couple with a 75-minute custom massage and tropical green mint hand and foot scrub and mask

Private beach dinner under the moon and stars

Full-day yacht cruise exploring the Virgin Islands

Ten-course wine pairing dinner in Falcon’s Nest Villa prepared by the resort’s Executive Chef

Gourmet picnic lunch in a reserved beach cabana on White Bay Beach

$1,500 Resort Credit

‘Full Service’ which includes a villa butler, private chef, chauffeured vehicle, housekeeping twice daily and a personal villa manager to customize preferences and arrange requests

All other resort amenities

Rates start at $56,200 for five nights and do not include 21% tax and service charges. Additional nights may be booked starting at $11,240 per night. This package is available April 1 – December 10, 2017 pending availability and cannot be combined with other offers. The resort credit has no cash value, cannot be applied to room or tax charges and there is no credit if not used during the applicable stay.

VILLA CELEBRATION PACKAGE - CROW’S NEST & HAWK’S NEST VILLAS

The Villa Celebration Package offers 30% savings for bookings of five nights in Crow’s Nest or Hawk’s Nest villas and includes:

Five nights for up to eight guests in Crow's Nest Villa, or up to six guests in Hawk’s Nest Villa

A Veuve Clicquot Champagne Cocktail party with hors d’oeuvres

Resort credit of $750 for a Crow’s Nest Villa booking or $300 for a Hawk’s Nest Villa booking

Crow’s Nest is a Santa Barbara-style villa on a cliff-top overlooking the mega-yacht harbor and Deadman’s Beach. It accommodates up to eight guests with four bedrooms, a floor-to-ceiling windowed grand room, dinning area and gourmet kitchen. The outdoor space has a swimming pool on one side, a dipping pool on the other, and an outdoor bar & grill area for al fresco meals with spectacular views.

Hawk’s Nest, a Caribbean-style villa, accommodates up to six guests with three spacious bedrooms, a great room, private sundeck and dipping pool. Perfect for families, this villa is conveniently located to the resort’s main area, restaurants, the resort pool, mega-yacht harbor and Deadman's Beach.

The Crow’s Nest Villa Celebration package starts at $13,475 and the Hawk’s Nest Villa Celebration package starts at $8,050. These rates do not include 21% tax and service charges. Available April 1 – December 10, 2017, this package is pending availability, cannot be combined with other offers and must be booked for a minimum of five nights. Resort credits have no cash value, cannot be applied to room and tax charges and there is no credit if not used during the applicable stay.

For more information about these Villa Celebration packages, please contact Peter Island’s Villa Rental Specialist at 1.800.346.4451 or 616.458.6767.

About Peter Island Resort & Spa

Peter Island Resort & Spa is an idyllic private island hideaway known to yachtsmen and sailors for over 30 years. The island offers 1,800 unspoiled acres with 5 pristine beaches, 3 luxury villas, Beachfront Junior Suites just steps from the sea, and charming Ocean View Rooms. Home to one of the Caribbean’s most spectacular spas, the 10,000 square foot oasis has a staff of talented therapists who take pampering to an entirely new level. The island’s wide variety of land and sea activities include private diving and snorkeling excursions, sea kayaking, windsurfing, tennis, sailing, deep sea fishing, and hikes to the island’s scenic Sunset Loop. Located in the British Virgin Islands, Peter Island is a treasured secret among sophisticated travelers seeking the luxury of a private island and the Caribbean as it’s meant to be.