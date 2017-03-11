Aspen Appraisals The new site focuses mainly on our services including; Insurance, Damage or Loss, Estate, Donation, Dissolution of Marriage, and Equitable Distribution Appraisals as well as Pre-purchase and Acquisition Appraisal and Advisory.

Collector’s Fine Art Appraisal is excited to announce the launch of our new web site. The new site has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the Company's mission to provide the highest quality appraisal services in Aspen, Telluride, and the Rocky Mountain region. The new web site went live March 1, 2017 and is available at http://aspenappraisalbarbpreston.com/

This newly designed site offers quick and easy access to essential information and services, with a comprehensive understanding of our valuation process, and real life examples detailing overall client benefits. The web site is designed to assist collectors, dealers, wealth managers, institutions, art professionals, and people of all walks in making well-informed decisions about appraisals and how they can assess their assets.

Appraisals are offered for fine & decorative arts, antiques, ethnographica, textiles, collectibles, and general furnishings.

The new site focuses mainly on our services including; Insurance, Damage or Loss, Estate, Donation, Dissolution of Marriage, and Equitable Distribution Appraisals as well as Pre-purchase and Acquisition Appraisal and Advisory.

Homeowners often inaccurately value their possessions by using original bills of sale or inappropriate previous appraisals, thereby under or over insuring their collection and contents. Insurance appraisals offer homeowners accurate value of their possessions should the need arrive.

Damage or loss appraisals can be complicated given an appraiser must first establish the value prior to damage, extent of damage, cost to repair or restore the object, and then loss in value.

Collector’s Fine Art Appraisal is exceptionably reputable and has performed hundreds of IRS qualified and accepted estate appraisals. The IRS requires a qualified appraiser, USPAP compliant (Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice), for submission of Estate Tax appraisals.

A formal donation appraisal for artwork or collectibles must be submitted to the IRS for a donation of five thousand dollars or greater. Expertise is the utmost requirement of an appraiser for a donation, of significant value, and acceptance by the IRS.

Dissolution of marriage appraisal is the least utilized and one of the most beneficial valuations of all. Couples often use bills of sale or original costs for furnishings, art, carpets, antiques, etc. as an inexpensive and quick means to an end, likely leaving one spouse short-changed.

Equitable distribution appraisals are used for estates and families for planning, selecting, and distributing personal property in advance.

Pre-purchase and acquisition appraisal and advisory constitutes consulting with an appraiser in order to prevent paying excessive markup, fraud, or acquiring spurious objects, and essential for obtaining valuable relevant facts.

Collector’s Fine Art Appraisal, principal owner and appraiser Barbara Preston, has been serving Aspen & Vail, Steamboat & Telluride, areas for over 20 years and worked in the art industry for 30 years. Barb Preston’s formal appraisal education and credentialing are primarily from New York University and the Appraisers Association of America, NY. Barbara’s areas of expertise have expanded dramatically over the years, education, travel and training, exposure and knowledge, directly correlating to the breadth of collections and personal property inherent to the area.

Visit our new appraisal web site and learn more about Barbara and Collector’s Fine Art Appraisal services and contact us to see how we can assist you.