LONG BARREL AIR HAMMER MPH1911 The Long Barrel Shank Air Hammer is 9.5in in length and weighs 5.4lbs. It achieves 2400 BPM, and has a 3-3/4” stroke.

At the 2017 Mac Tools Tool Fair, Mac Tools announces .401in Shank Long and Short Barrel Air Hammers for use in separating ball joints and tie-rod ends, breaking loose frozen bolts, removing bushings in control arms, cutting applications including cutting tail pipes with curved surfaces, and more.

The Long Barrel Air Hammer achieves up to 40% more peak force per impact compared to AH2010 Mac Tools® Air Hammer. Both the Long and Short Barrel Air Hammers feature quick change bit retainers for fast and easy removal of bits as well as anti-vibration technology for reduced shock and vibration. In addition they each include a variable speed trigger for speed control and rubber handle grip for user comfort.

The Short Barrel Shank Air Hammer, optimal for use when speed is needed to complete light duty and auto body applications, is 7.3in in length and weighs 4.6lbs. It achieves 3100 BPM, and has a 2-1/3” stroke. As a kit, the MPH1931K comes with a Flat Chisel, Tapered Punch, Panel Cutter, Tail Pipe Cutter, Undercoat Scraper, and a pouch.

The Long Barrel Shank Air Hammer, optimal for use when power is needed to complete demanding applications, is 9.5in in length and weighs 5.4lbs. It achieves 2400 BPM, and has a 3-3/4” stroke. As a kit, the MPH1911K comes with a Flat Chisel, Tapered Punch, Panel Cutter, Tail Pipe Cutter, Hammer, and a pouch.

Each of the Long and Short Barrel Air Hammers comes with a two year limited warranty – just another reason Mac Tools is Great to Work With™. Debuting at the 2017 Mac Tools Tool Fair, the .401in Shank Long and Short Barrel Air Hammers will be available this spring where Mac Tools are sold.

Short Barrel .401in Shank Air Hammer (MPH1931) $249.99 MSRP

Short Barrel .401in Shank Air Hammer Kit (MPH1931K) $319.99 MSRP

Long Barrel .401in Shank Air Hammer (MPH1911) $364.99 MSRP

Long Barrel .401in Shank Air Hammer Kit (MPH1911K) $429.99 MSRP