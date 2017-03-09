Video’s rich ability to convey sight and sound together with mobile’s intimacy and insights positions mobile video as one of the most effective storytelling vehicles in the marketer’s arsenal.

The Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) today announces the Mobile Video Leadership Forum: Sight, Sound and Storytelling, the first industry event focused on mobile video as the ultimate engagement and storytelling tool. Brands whose executives will be sharing their experiences include Choice Hotels, Dunkin’ Brands, Samsung, Target, The Coca-Cola Company and XO Group.

Mobile is quickly ascending as the dominant screen for video consumption. It’s nuanced and intimate and proven to yield impressive results for both direct response metrics (e.g., CTR or CTA) and indirect metrics (e.g., brand awareness or purchase intent). However, the formula for success is far more complicated than it is for a 30-second TV spot. This conference will address the opportunities mobile video offers marketers and provide best practices on creating customized, interactive brand experiences to get the best return on investment from the evolving medium.

“Video’s rich ability to convey sight and sound together with mobile’s intimacy and insights positions mobile video as one of the most effective storytelling vehicles in the marketer’s arsenal. Our SMoX research indicates that mobile video is more efficient than TV especially when applying best practices like multiple creatives and rotation,” stated Sheryl Daija, Chief Strategy Officer, MMA. “The cardinal rule is to understand the medium and context and to mold strategy around both. We’re thrilled to have so many impressive marketers on our line-up to present their success stories and inspire our audience with tangible and implementable strategies.”

The one-day event, programmed by marketers for marketers, will feature in-depth discussions of mobile video’s transformative role in the customer journey. Confirmed speakers to date include:



Opening Keynote: Kristi Argyilan, Senior Vice President, Media and Guest Engagement, Target

Julie Blanche, SVP/Group Account Director, DigitasLBi

Bruce Dincin, Senior Director, Media Strategy and Analytics, Choice Hotels

Jarrett Dube, Senior Director & Head of Creative Brand Marketing: VR/ Content/ Services/ Partnerships, Samsung

Kyle Lebet, Senior Connections Planning Manager, The Coca-Cola Company

Dhanusha Sivajee, EVP of Marketing, XO Group

Rahul Telang, Professor of Information Systems, Heinz College, Carnegie Mellon University

The MMA leadership will also present the latest results from Allstate’s SMoX research study, revealing insights about targeting, formats and the potential for huge swings in ROI, as well as details regarding the next phase of the MMA’s MATT initiative around MTA.

MMA members and non-members are welcome to register for Mobile Video Leadership Forum at http://www.mmaglobal.com/mobile-video-leadership-forum-2017/register (special rates available for members). Those unable to attend are invited to follow @mmaglobal and join the conversation on Twitter. The Rubicon Project supports this MMA by serving as the Forum’s presenting sponsor.



