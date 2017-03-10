Music is the universal healing force of the universe

Music lovers are as mad as hell and are not going to take it anymore! Listeners all around the world want music to be played the way that suits their lifestyle, and finally... there is an answer for their demands. RadioMusic.com is an experimental global music research platform, built for music lovers around the world hoping to take the independent artist and their fans to a new level of respect within the music industry. RadioMusic.com is making sure consumers can have a choice on what listeners want to hear, and not what a few so-called music critics and record executives believe.

RadioMusic.com allows users to make the choice by being able to vote on the music that makes listeners feel happy, or even cry. Music is the universal healing force of the universe, therefore the people of the world should have a say in that equation. RadioMusic.com makes it simple to vote on the music people want and need to hear. Individuals now have a music service where their choice really counts and will influence the experience for everyone.

RadioMusic.com is an innovative and foundational-changing music experience and user review website that was founded and created by a group of music industry professional with over 60 years of experience. The service has created a user platform that allows users to gain exposure to the newest songs and register their opinions. The site work directly with decision makers in the music industry to let them know which songs have gotten the popular vote, making it so the everyday music listener is shaping the future of entertainment and music.

In this day and age, it is increasingly important for individuals of all creeds to give their opinions and shape the future. Users can now create a free account on http://www.radiomusic.com and join the music revolution.